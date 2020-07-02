 
July 2, 2020

Geo Plus Takes Delivery of New Survey Vessel

Image Credit: Royal Niestern Sanders

Dutch shipbuilder Royal Niestern Sander has delivered the hydrographic survey vessel ‘Geo Ranger’ to Geo Plus, after 14 months of constructing, installing, commissioning and testing.

The vessel last month successfully passed its sea trials on the river Ems.

The ship was designed together with Conoship International BV and will be rented out by Geo Plus to parties that perform research, such as dredging companies and companies that build and maintain offshore wind farms. 

The 41 meters long, 8.7 meters wide  DP2 Geo Ranger is equipped with two high-class Azimuth stern thrusters and two bow thrusters (Veth), which according to the shipbuilder results in high workability up to 2,5-meter significant wave height and 4+ weeks offshore endurance.

The vessel, which can accommodate 21 people, uses diesel/electric propulsion for low fuel consumption, heat recovery, LED lighting, and bio-degradable oil.
 




 
