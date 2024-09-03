Deep Dive Talks with Dr. David Murrin, Director General of the NRC's Research Center
Join us on Deep Dive as we talk with Dr. David Murrin about his role as Director General at The National Research Council Canada (NRC). NRC partners with Canadian industry to take research impacts from the lab to the marketplace, where people can experience the benefits. This market-driven focus delivers innovation faster, enhances people's lives, and addresses some of the world's most pressing problems. Listen in and learn more about the amazing work going on at the NRC!