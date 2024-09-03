Tuesday, September 3, 2024
 
Deep Dive Talks with Dr. David Murrin, Director General of the NRC's Research Center

Join us on Deep Dive as we talk with Dr. David Murrin about his role as Director General at The National Research Council Canada (NRC). NRC partners with Canadian industry to take research impacts from the lab to the marketplace, where people can experience the benefits. This market-driven focus delivers innovation faster, enhances people's lives, and addresses some of the world's most pressing problems. Listen in and learn more about the amazing work going on at the NRC!

Map showing location of Viridien’s new Laconia 3D OBN survey (image courtesy of Viridien Earth Data). Block and operator data source: Wood Mackenzie Lens Upstream © 2024.

Viridien Starts Sparse OBN Project in the Gulf of Mexico

Viridien has announced the start of the Laconia 3D OBN multi-client seismic program in the US Gulf of Mexico.Covering 330…

Six Marine Institute summer interns, along with two TCarta employees and one Marine Institute staff member, mapped nearly 40,000km² of seafloor. (Source: TCarta)

Students Spend Summer Mapping Seafloor for Seabed 2030

Six students have taken part in a summer-long paid internship facilitated by TCarta which resulted in 39,304km² of 10m-resolution…

Virginia-class fast-attack submarine USS Hawaii (SSN 776) prepares to moor at HMAS Stirling, Western Australia, Australia, as part of a scheduled port visit before performing a submarine tendered maintenance period (STMP) with the submarine tender USS Emory S. Land (AS 39), Aug. 22. (Photo: Victoria Mejicanos / U.S. Navy)

Australia Conducts First Maintenance of US Nuclear Submarine

A U.S. nuclear-powered submarine will undergo maintenance in Australia for the first time on Friday, a key step by AUKUS…

Paula Mendonça, Executive Director of the Ocean Startup Project. Image courtesy Ocean Startup Project

Apply Now for the Fourth Ocean Startup Challenge

The Ocean Startup Project announced the launch of its fourth Ocean Startup Challenge, encouraging innovators and entrepreneurs…

Figure 1. Sawyer Granados, a fourth grader in San Diego, California, hauls in his STEM Lander after a successful dive to 15-ft in Mission Bay. His STEM Lander has yet to dive the blue Pacific Ocean. The pre-publication boat trip was scrubbed by high surf. Something to learn there, too. (Photo: Kevin Hardy)

Inspiring Future Ocean Explorers with Landers

The STEM Lander is a small free vehicle intended to introduce curious students to marine technology and ocean exploration.

Diagram of inertial navigation system courtesy of Exail. Image courtesy Exail

Less is More with Gyroscopes

A new generation of fiber optic gyroscopes is taking the accuracy of inertial navigation systems higher and the payload lower.A…

MetOcean Telematics

MetOcean Telematics, headquartered in Dartmouth, NS, Canada, provides complete end-to-end telematics services, with a focus on niche MetOcean solutions and custom Defence and Security products. A manufacturer of Iridium satellite solutions, drifters, buoys, beacons…

South Bay Wire and Cable Company, LLC

For more than 65 years, south Bay Cable has been a leader in the design and manufacture of custom cable for the toughest jobs. Our engineering staff can create cable designs for most applications. We specialize in underwater cable but are capable of producing a…

HydroComp, Inc.

Hydrodynamic and propulsion system design tools for naval architecture and the propeller trades – from concept to 3D CAD. Our core mission is providing engineering tools to develop ships, boats, and other marine vehicles – and their propellers – more efficiently and responsibly.

Digital Edge Subsea Ltd

A world leader in offshore digital video recording (DVR) + inspection systems. Digital Edge Subsea develops and manufactures DVR products for use throughout the offshore oil and gas industry including diving, remote operated vehicle (ROV) and topside operations.

Silicon Sensing Systems Ltd

Silicon Sensing Systems Ltd is a market leader in silicon micro electro-mechanical systems (MEMS) gyroscopes, accelerometers and inertial measurement units, focusing on products delivering high performance, ultra-reliability and affordability. The company has supplied…

Harvest Technology Group

Harvest Technology Group Limited is a global leader in network-optimised remote operations that deliver real-time remote control, communication, automation, and monitoring capabilities. Headquartered in Perth, Australia, the group of companies is revolutionising remote operations with ultra-secure…
