August 18, 2022

EMGS Tapped for Marine Mineral Survey

Credit: Ivan Strøm - MarineTraffic.com

Norwegian offshore survey services firm Electromagnetic Geoservices (EMGS) has been selected as the acquisition provider for the NTNU ATLAB consortium. 

The consortium was formed to study geophysical imaging of geological processes and has received funding from the Norwegian Petroleum Directorate, Aker, CGG, Equinor, and NTNU’s Centre for Geophysical Forecasting.

The objective of the ATLAB consortium is to collect a broad range of scientific data at the Mohn’s ridge, including CSEM, MT, streamer seismic, node seismic, and both chemical and biological data for environmental purposes. All data will be acquired using the Atlantic Guardian vessel.

EMGS has developed a deep-towed EM streamer system that has been designed for marine mineral exploration. In addition to EM, the new system serves as a platform for the collection of numerous other data types close to the seabed.

The acquisition, which is currently ongoing, has a contract value of approximately USD 1 million.

CEO of EMGS Bjørn Petter Lindhom said: "We are excited to be chosen as the acquisition provider by the consortium. The deep-towed EM system represents an important step towards a more diversified product offering and positioning EMGS as the provider of choice for the emerging marine mineral exploration market. We believe the new system allows for the simultaneous acquisition of seismic and EM data for the purpose of shallow subsurface imaging, which could have applications in site surveying for offshore wind installations.”

