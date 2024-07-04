 
July 4, 2024

Technip Energies and Partners to Develop Reusable Floating Wind Anchors

(Credit: Technip Energies)

Technip Energies, in partnership with Université Gustave Eiffel, Valeco, and OPEN-C Foundation, has launched the PAREF project, an R&D program aimed at accelerating industrial-scale development of floating wind.

The project, funded by the French State as part of France 2030 operated by ADEME, aims to design, fabricate, and test a reusable anchoring system, high and low connectors, and tendons for a tension line system, all while minimizing the impact on the marine environment in real offshore conditions.

The PAREF project will provide the anchoring system for the NextFloat project.

To remind, in 2022, Technip Energies, X1 Wind, and a consortium of 10 international entities were chosen by the European Commission to deliver the NextFloat project.


The integrated system includes X1 Wind's floating wind technology, featuring a lighter floater design with a reduced steel requirement, plus a compact mooring system minimizing seabed impact. The 6 MW prototype will be deployed at a test site in the Mediterranean Sea to operate the concept in open-sea operational conditions.

NextFloat platform will provide the means to test the PAREF foundation system in situ for a minimum of two years.

 “We are thrilled to be selected for the PAREF project and to play a role in France's ambition to lead the way in decarbonized and cutting-edge renewable energy technologies, as outlined in the France 2030 plan. This project represents a significant opportunity to advance the development of sustainable energy solutions and support France's green industry vision,” said Jacques Vendé, Project manager PAREF of Technip Energies.

In June 2024, the NextFloat+ project received a over $14 million grant from the European Commission’s Innovation Fund to accelerate deployment of X1 Wind’s 6 MW pre-commercial floating wind platform.

