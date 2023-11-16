Tekmar Group to Provide Equipment for Middle East Subsea Project

Tekmar Group said Thursday it had secured a £2.5 million contract to provide equipment for a subsea project in the Middle East.

"The contract is for the design and supply of TekDuct, one of Tekmar Group's cable protection products, ballast modules, and associated ancillaries for a significant subsea project in the Middle East, and is expected to be delivered in the second quarter of 2024," Tekmar said.



Alasdair Macdonald, CEO of Tekmar Group, said: "This contract highlights our strong position in the Middle East, a strategically important market for us, where we are well positioned to support our customers' complex engineering requirements in the region. We look forward to supporting our partners in successfully delivering this project."