Teledyne CARIS to Display AI Sonar Noise Cleaning Platform at OI

Teledyne CARIS, a Teledyne Technologies company, will demonstrate its newly released artificial intelligence (AI) tool at Oceanology International 2020 in London, UK, March 17-19. Experts at the company's booth (H500) will discuss the industry’s first COTS (commercial off-the-shelf) AI solution for cleaning sonar noise.

Leveraging deep learning techniques, the new solution will bring fundamental change to how sonar data is processed. Powered by the CARIS Mira AI platform, the tool is available with CARIS’ HIPS & SIPSTM 11.3 software.

At Oceanology International , there will be live demonstrations of noise cleaning using the CARIS Mira AI platform. Visitors to the CARIS booth are invited to “bring the noise” and have their data cleaned on the spot.

Teledyne Optech will also be on hand to discuss its marine lidar surveying solutions. Learn about the advantages of the Optech Polaris terrestrial laser scanner that can operate from small watercraft, making it an excellent low-cost tool for mapping shorelines, checking oil rig stability, and surveying the underside of bridges.

Live on-boat demos will showcase Teledyne’s one-source marine survey capability using Teledyne Optech lidar, Teledyne Marine sonar and Teledyne CARIS Onboard software. Catch Onboard demo streaming live from the Teledyne Marine boat at the CARIS booth.