 
New Wave Media

March 3, 2020

Teledyne CARIS to Display AI Sonar Noise Cleaning Platform at OI

(Image: Teledyne CARIS)

(Image: Teledyne CARIS)

Teledyne CARIS, a Teledyne Technologies company, will demonstrate its newly released artificial intelligence (AI) tool at Oceanology International 2020 in London, UK, March 17-19. Experts at the company's booth (H500) will discuss the industry’s first COTS (commercial off-the-shelf) AI solution for cleaning sonar noise.

Leveraging deep learning techniques, the new solution will bring fundamental change to how sonar data is processed. Powered by the CARIS Mira AI platform, the tool is available with CARIS’ HIPS & SIPSTM 11.3 software.

At Oceanology International , there will be live demonstrations of noise cleaning using the CARIS Mira AI platform. Visitors to the CARIS booth are invited to “bring the noise” and have their data cleaned on the spot.

Teledyne Optech will also be on hand to discuss its marine lidar surveying solutions. Learn about the advantages of the Optech Polaris terrestrial laser scanner that can operate from small watercraft, making it an excellent low-cost tool for mapping shorelines, checking oil rig stability, and surveying the underside of bridges.

Live on-boat demos will showcase Teledyne’s one-source marine survey capability using Teledyne Optech lidar, Teledyne Marine sonar and Teledyne CARIS Onboard software. Catch Onboard demo streaming live from the Teledyne Marine boat at the CARIS booth.

Teledyne TechnologiesUnited Kingdomartificial intelligence
Email

Related News

(Photo: Allseas)

Drillship to Be Converted for Subsea Mining

Swiss-based offshore contractor Allseas said it has acquired an ultra-deepwater drillship for conversion to a polymetallic…

Oceaneering's electric work class eNovus ROV with handheld tooling interface. (Image: Oceaneering)

UUV Manipulators: Get a Grip

While much focus on resident subsea vehicles has been about the vehicles, there’s also been a lot of focus behind the scenes…

The Riptide AUV (Credit BAE Systems)

Good Undersea Vehicles Come in Small Packages

The holiday season has just passed, and many may have heard the phrase, “good things come in small packages.” Does this hold…

Photo: International Submarine Engineering Ltd.

Exploring Under The ice (& Keeping your AUV in one piece)

December 2019 marked the one-year anniversary since University of Tasmania sent ISE built AUV nupiri muka to Antarctica as…

L3 Harris UK’s C-Worker 7 working with an ROV off the UK’s south coast. Photos from L3 Harris UK.

Marine Autonomy Above & Below the Water

Marine autonomous systems and combinations of such systems are being increasingly put to the test in the offshore space.

At 88 years young, Capt. Walsh still runs the day-to-day operations of International Maritime, a consulting company he established in 1976. Image Courtesy Don Walsh.

Trieste: 60th Anniversary of Deepest Dive

Plunging into the deep, dark abyss of the Pacific Ocean’s Mariana Trench, U.S. Navy Lt. Don Walsh and Swiss engineer Jacques…

Featured Companies

Teledyne RD Instruments

With over 20,000 Doppler products delivered worldwide, Teledyne RD Instruments is the industry’s undisputed leading manufacturer of Acoustic Doppler Current Profilers (ADCPs) for current profiling and wave measurement applications and Doppler Velocity Logs (DVLs) for precision underwater navigation applications.

Teledyne Gavia

Teledyne Gavia provides turnkey survey solutions to customers undertaking a variety of tasks for military, commercial and scientific applications. The Gavia AUV can carry an array of sensors and custom payload modules that make it perfect for any research, monitoring or surveillance task where autonomy…

Marine Technology Reporter

Marine Technology Reporter (MTR) is the recognized authority for business news and information about the international marine technology and ocean science community. MTR provides unbiased opinions, news and updates to more then 25,000 BPA subscribers in print and online.

Teledyne Oceanscience

The Oceanscience Group is a world leader in development of oceanographic, hydrographic, and hydrologic deployment equipment designed to save survey time and improve data quality. Our major products are remotely-controlled and tethered instrumentation deployment boats for acoustic Doppler current profilers…

Forum Energy Technologies (FET)

Forum Energy Technologies (FET) is a leading global manufacturer of mission critical, complex, stocked and custom oilfield products and related after-market technical services, for use onshore and offshore. We have assembled some of the most well-known brands in…

Teledyne Odom Hydrographic

Designing and manufacturing precision digital echo sounders for nearly 30 years, Teledyne Odom Hydrographic is the world leader in shallow water single and multibeam echo sounders. Stop by booth G100 to sign up for a live demonstration.

Unmanned Marine and Subsea Vehicles
Search Marine Technology Jobs

First Radio Electronics Technician (IAT)

● Military Sealift Command ● Norfolk, VA, USA

Any Entry Level

● Military Sealift Command

Steward Cook

● Military Sealift Command

Pumpman

● Military Sealift Command

Electronics Technician

● Military Sealift Command ● Norfolk, VA, USA
Post Resume Employers –
Post Jobs
Marine Technology Magazine Cover Jan 2020 -

Marine Technology Reporter is the world's largest audited subsea industry publication serving the offshore energy, subsea defense and scientific communities.

Subscribe
Marine Technology ENews subscription

Marine Technology ENews is the subsea industry's largest circulation and most authoritative ENews Service, delivered to your Email three times per week

Subscribe for MTR E-news