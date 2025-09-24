Wednesday, September 24, 2025
 
Teledyne’s eXtreamer Meets Seismic Data Needs

© Teledyne Marine

Developed in partnership with Geometrics, the eXtreamer is a small form factor streamer designed to meet and exceed the seismic standards of today and tomorrow. It combines Teledyne’s engineering with Geometrics’ electronics to deliver exceptional ultra-high resolution in a compact, maneuverable package.

Why eXtreamer?

  • Market-Driven Innovation
  • Unmatched Flexibility
  • Robust and Reliable
  • Precision Imaging

