Teledyne Marine Announces 2024 Photo & Data Contest

(Photo: Teledyne Marine)

(Photo: Teledyne Marine)

Teledyne Marine announced the launch of the 2024 edition of the Teledyne Marine Photo & Data Contest, in which the marine technology company's customers are invited to showcase their creativity and expertise by sharing photos of Teledyne Marine products in action, whether in the office, lab, or field, as well as data samples collected using our products.

This contest is open to all Teledyne Marine customers, but the company noted that government officials are not eligible for prizes as per the eligibility criteria specified in the contest rules.

Awards and Prizes:

  • Voters’ Choice Award – Grand Prize:

o Prize: HERO12 Black Creator Edition ($500 value)

o Selection: The winner will be chosen from the top 10 images receiving the most votes.

  • Category Awards:

o Categories: Best Data Award, Aversity Award, Moment of Zen Award, and Underwater Award.

o Prize Options: Winners can choose between a DJI OSMO Gimbal Smartphone Stabilizer, a KODAK PIXPRO WPZ2 Rugged Waterproof Digital Camera, or a Garmin Instinct 2X Solar - Tactical Edition Rugged GPS Smartwatch.

o Selection: A jury will select winners from all images with more than ten votes.

How to Participate:

  • Submit your photos and data samples showcasing Teledyne Marine products in use. Read more here.
  • Gather votes for your submission to be considered for the Voters’ Choice Award.
  • Ensure your entry meets the criteria outlined in the contest rules.

Teledyne Marine said it encourages all participants to read the contest rules to learn more about eligibility, submission guidelines, and other important details.

For more information about the contest, visit the Teledyne Marine Contest Page at https://go4.teledynemarine.com/contest.
(Photo: Teledyne Marine)

