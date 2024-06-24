Teledyne Marine Highlights an SES Milestone

Teledyne Marine announced that SES has reached a significant milestone by selling 250 Odom ECOTRAC E20 echosounder units in the Americas.

“This achievement reflects SES’s dedication to innovation and excellence in the marine survey industry. The company looks forward to continuing its tradition of providing top-tier equipment and support to its valued customers,” said SES President Alan Craig.

The E20 echosounder is compact and portable, designed for surveys in all environments with easy and fast mobilization. It delivers accurate results faster and more efficiently while reducing cost and operational time.

The system is compact with minimal interfacing effort and is compatible with a broad range of transducers. The dual channel echosounder gives users the flexibility to work in shallow and deep-water environments, giving accurate results every time, according to Teledyne Marine.

The ECHOTRAC E20 complements Teledyne’s extensive sonar solutions portfolio. Key features include 1 or 2 frequency agile channels from 10 to 250kHz; 0.5 to 6,000 m depth range; and ruggedized and shock-proof, water-resistant IP67.

Pim Kuus, Product Line Manager at Teledyne Marine, said, “Hats off to SES on achieving this remarkable milestone: 250 Odom E20 units sold in the Americas. Their reputation for delivering exceptional support and industry knowledge is well-deserved, and it's clear that their dedication to customer satisfaction has paid off. It's a testament to their hard work and commitment to excellence that they are a household name and a trusted partner for many customers. The Odom E20 has succeeded and become the industry standard for singlebeam echosounding. Being part of something that has significantly impacted its field is a great source of pride, and we at Teledyne are thrilled to be a part of this achievement.”