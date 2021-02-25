 
February 25, 2021

Teledyne Webb Research Hires Quinn, Goodrich

  Shea Quinn (Photo: Teledyne Marine)
  Cordielyn Goodrich (Photo: Teledyne Marine)
Teledyne Marine announced it has hired two new members to the Teledyne Webb Research Glider team. Shea Quinn joins the team as the new Product Line Manager, and Cordielyn Goodrich joins the group as a Customer Support Applications Engineer and member of the Glider Support Team.

Quinn will be responsible for driving the product line development for the gliders and bringing voice of customer to the engineering and development process within the company. he will support the outside sales teams, agents and customer base to assure that the products that are delivered meet customer expectations and specifications.

Quinn comes to Teledyne Webb Research from Lockheed Martin where he held several positions within the engineering group including most recently, Engineering Project Manager. His work experience at Lockheed includes a variety of unmanned and remotely operated vehicle projects. He earned his Bachelor of Science in Electrical Engineering at Villanova University and a Masters of Engineering in Systems Engineering and Project Management from Cornell University.

Goodrich is tasked with providing customer support and training for users, creating and updating user documentation, piloting TWR gliders, and assisting in final test of new vehicles and beta testing of new Slocum hardware and software.

Goodrich joins us from the Bermuda Institute of Ocean Sciences (BIOS) where she was a Glider Research Specialist managing the Mid-Atlantic Glider Initiative and Collaboration (MAGIC) Lab. She received her Bachelor of Mathematics from Washington College and a Master’s degree in Marine Studies from the University of Delaware, College of Earth, Ocean, and Environment.

Teledyne Webb Research designs and manufactures scientific instruments for oceanographic research and monitoring with a focus on extended observations over both time and space. The company specializes in three areas of ocean instrumentation: neutrally buoyant, autonomous drifters and profilers (10,000 to date), autonomous underwater gliding vehicles (900 to date) and moored underwater sound sources. These systems are core to several major ocean monitoring programs including the international Argo array, the National Science Foundation Ocean Observatories Initiative and the U.S. Navy Littoral Battlespace Sensing – Glider (LBS-G) program of record. A Teledyne Webb Research Slocum glider, the Scarlet Knight, was the first unmanned vehicle to cross an ocean.

