Tendeka Secures $30M in New Contracts

Completions specialist Tendeka has said it has secured more than $30million worth of international contracts within the last quarter which will cover the next three years.

"In addition to this unplanned revenue, the company has won long-term work with operators for its swellable packers and sand and inflow control technologies across key energy hubs, including the North Sea, Australasia and the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC)," Tendeka said Wednesday.

Tendeka also said it was delivering its first significant FloSure autonomous inflow control devices (AICDs) campaign in the United States, following a successful trial earlier this year.

To support the inflow control of wells, Tendeka has said it has installed more than 50,000 FloSure AICDs around the world. According to the company, the field-adjustable FloSure AICDs preferentially chokes unwanted produced fluids while promoting production of oil from the entire length of the well, leading to greater recovery, lower water cuts, and less gas production.

Deployed as part of the lower completion using zonal isolation packers to divide the reservoir into compartments, the AICD can be integrated with sand control screens for soft formations, the company said.

Brad Baker, CEO at Tendeka, said: “To secure a number of multi-year, international agreements is always satisfying, but even more so with what the industry has been going through over the last 18 months. It has been an uncertain time for the sector, but due to the hard work of our team and our investment in technology, we have forged even stronger relationships with our global customers to enhance their operations.

"These wins for our sand and inflow control technology cements our position in the market as the industry leader of inflow control technology.”