Friday, March 31, 2023
 
New Wave Media

March 30, 2023

Trendsetter Engineering to Deliver Subsea Hardware for LLOG's Gulf of Mexico Project

Credit: BOEM (file image)

Credit: BOEM (file image)

Trendsetter Engineering, a privately owned oil and gas service company based in Houston, said it had won a "significant" contract to provide subsea hardware for LLOG Exploration Offshore's Leon and Castile subsea developments in the U.S. Gulf of Mexico.

The fields will be developed using the Salamanca floating production facility.

Under the contract with LLOG, Trendsetter will design and manufacture the subsea production manifold featuring Trendsetter’s TCS subsea connectors along with valves sourced from Advanced Technology Valve S.p.A. (ATV) in Colico, Italy. 

Trendsetter also said it was supplying TCS connectors and ATV valves for the export tie-ins. The equipment is planned for delivery in early 2024. Trendsetter did not share details on the contract value.

 LLOG in May 2022, announced the planned development of the Salamanca floating production facility to be used to develop the two offshore discoveries in the U.S. Gulf of Mexico.

It said at the time that the Salamanca is comprised of a "uniquely" designed Floating Production Unit (“FPU”) that will be created from the refurbishment of a former GOM production facility that was previously decommissioned. At the time, it did not say which facility exactly it would use for the project.

However, information from World Energy Reports showed that LLOG would use the decommissioned Independence Hub production semi for the project. 

"The unit, which was decommissioned in 2019 and has been in storage in Ingleside TX since, will be acquired from Genesis Energy for $40 million," WER said in its July 2022 FPS report

Related News

©Helix Energy Solutions

Helix's Newly Acquired T1400-1 Jet Trenching System to be Deployed at Taiwan Offshore Wind Farm

Helix Energy Solutions' robotics division Helix Robotics Solutions said Monday it had won a trenching services contract with…

Credit: The Philippines Coast Guard

Philippines Finds Sunken Fuel Tanker 3 Weeks after Spill

A leaking fuel tanker that sank off the central Philippines three weeks ago has been found using an underwater robot from Japan…

(Image: PXGEO)

PXGEO Awarded 3D OBN Project in Brazil

Marine geophysical service provider PXGEO announced it has secured a contract with the Sépia Consortium for a 3D ocean bottom…

©BlueFloat Energy

BlueFloat Energy Deploys LiDAR for 1GW Floating Offshore Wind Project in Taiwan

Floating offshore wind developer BlueFloat Energy said Thursday that its 1GW  ‘Winds of September’ floating wind project…

A harbor in Christiansö (© konradkerker / Adobe Stock)

Denmark Investigates Yacht Linked to Nord Stream Blasts

Danish police have searched for a yacht on a tiny Baltic Sea island near the Nord Stream pipeline blast sites, the local…

©twixter/AdobeStock

Prysmian Bags €1.8B Order to Connect Dutch Offshore Wind Farms

Energy and telecom cable firm Prysmian Group has secured contracts worth approximately €1.8 billion (currently around $1.9…

Featured Companies

VideoRay

VideoRay is the largest volume producer of Underwater ROVs (Remotely Operated Vehicles) in the world. Established in 1999, VideoRay has worked with technology and mission partners throughout the world to develop and prove the small ROV tool for a wide range of applications.

Digital Edge Subsea Ltd

A world leader in offshore digital video recording (DVR) + inspection systems. Digital Edge Subsea develops and manufactures DVR products for use throughout the offshore oil and gas industry including diving, remote operated vehicle (ROV) and topside operations.

Advanced Navigation

Advanced Navigation is a global company headquartered in Sydney, Australia. We are one of the most innovative providers of inertial navigation systems, acoustic navigation solutions, and robotics technology. Trusted by many of the world’s leading technology companies…

SubCtech GmbH

SubCtech is a German manufacturer, maker of the OceanPack ship based measurement systems used for scientific research and industrial monitoring of water quality and oceanographic parameters. SubCtech also excels in ROV and subsea Li-Ion battery technology. The…

HydroComp, Inc.

Hydrodynamic and propulsion system design tools for naval architecture and the propeller trades – from concept to 3D CAD. Our core mission is providing engineering tools to develop ships, boats, and other marine vehicles – and their propellers – more efficiently and responsibly.

NORBIT Subsea

NORBIT SUBSEA designs and develops wideband multibeam sonars for hydrographic applications, forward-looking applications as well as advanced subsea leakage detection. Our solutions are based on the latest in analog and digital signal processing and our products…
In this Oceanographic edition, MTR dives into the Seabed 2030 project with updates on the technology, technique and pace of the collaborative project to map the world’s oceans by 2030.
Read the Magazine Sponsored by

EvoLogics news at Ocean Business 2023

Hydrographic Edition July 2020
Search Marine Technology Jobs

Second Officer - Mixed Work Schedule

● Military Sealift Command

Third Officer - Mixed Work Schedule

● Military Sealift Command

Electronics Technician

● Military Sealift Command

Second Officer

● Military Sealift Command

Electrician

● Military Sealift Command
Post Resume Employers –
Post Jobs
Marine Technology Magazine Cover Mar 2023 -

Marine Technology Reporter is the world's largest audited subsea industry publication serving the offshore energy, subsea defense and scientific communities.

Subscribe
Marine Technology ENews subscription

Marine Technology ENews is the subsea industry's largest circulation and most authoritative ENews Service, delivered to your Email three times per week

Subscribe for MTR E-news