Trimble Outfits New Teledyne Unmanned Survey Vessel

Teledyne Marine released a new unmanned survey vessel – the TELEDYNE Z-BOATTM 1800-T.

The survey vessel will be equipped with Trimble’s GNSS heading receiver and is compatible with Trimble Marine Construction (TMC) software, enabling marine construction/dredging projects to be monitored in real time anywhere in the world.

THE TELEDYNE Z-BOATTM 1800-T, designed and manufactured by Teledyne Oceanscience, is a high-resolution shallow water hydrographic unmanned survey vehicle with the newly released Odom Hydrographic Echotrac E20 Singlebeam Echosounder and dual antenna Trimble BX992 GNSS heading receiver.

“Trimble's experience in GNSS guidance systems, and Teledyne's leadership in shallow-water hydrographic surveying provides an ideal solution for marine construction contractors and surveyors,” said Kevin Garcia, General Manager of Trimble Civil Specialty Solutions. “The Teledyne Z-Boat 1800T release means that near-shore construction workflows now have a quick mobilization tool to identify sub-surface obstructions, provide ad hoc inspections and increase site safety. This feature-loaded solution makes the unmanned surveying vessel affordable for all sizes of customers.”



