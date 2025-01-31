Tritech Launches New Gemini Sonar

Subsea imaging technology provider Tritech International has launched the new dual frequency Gemini 1200id sonar, said to offer higher resolution imaging for work class remotely operated vehicles (ROVs).

The Gemini 1200id is built on the same platform as the industry standard Gemini 720is sonar. It features a wide 120° horizontal field of view when operating at both 720 kHz and 1200 kHz acoustic frequencies and offers improved attenuation of waterborne electrical noise for optimal imaging performance.

An integrated speed-of-sound sensor ensures that targets are displayed to a high degree of positional accuracy. CHIRP processing provides improved target separation over longer ranges.

The 1200id is fully compatible with Tritech’s software package, Genesis. This ensures improved user interaction and allows for control of multiple Tritech products from within one software package. Software development kits (SDKs) are also available for Windows and Linux operating systems

“With its ultra-low-noise differential analogue front-end supporting a wide dynamic range optimised for sonar imaging applications, and with its ability to actively attenuate waterborne electrical noise from other subsea equipment, the Gemini 1200id provides work class ROV operators the clarity and confidence necessary for mission critical operations,” added Asim Azad, Hardware Engineering Manager.