January 26, 2026

Ultralife Corporation to Display Battery Technology at Oceanology International 2026

Battery manufacturer Ultralife Corporation will be exhibiting at Oceanology International London from March 10-12 at the ExCel Centre. On Stand L610, Ultralife will offer live demonstrations of its subsea battery packs. Meanwhile, its technical team will also be available to discuss power solutions for oil and gas applications such as Logging While Drilling (LWD) and Measurement While Drilling (MWD), as well as pipeline inspection gauges (PIGs).

The SeaSafe Endurance battery module is an easy-to-configure battery system designed specifically to fit inside pressure vessels. Recently upgraded to provide 12 per cent more capacity, it can support long-duration missions and is suitable for applications including autonomous underwater vehicles (AUVs), unmanned underwater vehicles (UUVs), oil and gas applications and oceanography equipment.

SeaSafe Endurance will be on display at two stands: on Ultralife’s stand behind the exhibitor lounge, and near the main entrance, where Prevco Subsea Housings will be displaying pressure vessels containing the battery on its stand (D30). 

Ultralife will also showcase pressure-tolerant subsea battery modules that can go as deep as 6,000 meters without a pressure vessel. These are SeaSafe Direct, which can be placed directly in water, and SeaSafe II, which is suitable for use in pressure-balanced oil-filled cases. These battery modules are essentially modular building blocks for battery systems, meaning operators can easily connect them in series or parallel to provide the required voltage or capacity/current. Furthermore, all SeaSafe batteries offer four-times longer run-time compared to sealed lead acid (SLA) batteries, and 100 per cent condition-based and safety monitoring with an integrated battery management system. 

In addition to these subsea battery modules, Ultralife offers end-to-end, mission-critical power for oil and gas customers that combines primary battery cell manufacturing, custom rechargeable and non-rechargeable battery packs, pressure-tolerant subsea systems, downhole (MWD/LWD) and pipeline inspection power, and hazardous-area certification support. It also offers full lifecycle services, covering everything from design and manufacture to testing, compliance, application support, and product recycling. 

You can register your place at Oceanology International London by clicking here.

