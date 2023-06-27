Wednesday, June 28, 2023
 
New Wave Media

June 27, 2023

New Tech for Ultrasound Inspection Subsea

  • P-Scan 5 can be deployed by divers or remotely operated vehicle (ROV). Image courtesy FORCE Technology
  • Ole Nørrekær Mortensen, Senior Project Manager, Advanced Inspection, FORCE Technology. Image courtesy FORCE Technology
  • P-Scan 5 can be deployed by divers or remotely operated vehicle (ROV). Image courtesy FORCE Technology P-Scan 5 can be deployed by divers or remotely operated vehicle (ROV). Image courtesy FORCE Technology
  • Ole Nørrekær Mortensen, Senior Project Manager, Advanced Inspection, FORCE Technology. Image courtesy FORCE Technology Ole Nørrekær Mortensen, Senior Project Manager, Advanced Inspection, FORCE Technology. Image courtesy FORCE Technology

FORCE Technology introduced a new generation of its P-Scan ultrasound scanner for subsea inspections. P-Scan 5 is designed to be easier to configure for a wider range of geometries and asset integrity applications, including regular inspection of submerged pipelines, flowlines, subsea templates, manifolds and offshore wind turbine subsea structures.

Whether deployed by divers or remotely operated vehicle (ROV), FORCE Technology can now deliver more complete reports on a  submerged structure’s condition, based on data acquired by the latest generation phased-array scanning featured in P-Scan 5. Improved data quality and classification also pave the way to using Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning for data analysis and interpretation, helping to optimize the reporting workflow.

Related News

Copyright aapsky/AdobeStock

Subsea Cable Laying, Protection Innovation Funded in Japan

NYK, as a member of a consortium of four companies (also including: Sumitomo Electric Industries, Ltd.; Furukawa Electric Co., Ltd.; and Mitsui O.S.K.

(Image: PXGEO)

PXGEO Awarded 3D OBN Project in Brazil

Marine geophysical company PXGEO on Friday announced it has secured a contract with Petrobras for a 3D ocean bottom node…

(Photo: Ørsted)

Ørsted Unveils USV for Met-ocean Measurement

Leading offshore wind developer Ørsted announced it has developed an uncrewed surface vessel (USV) for offshore met-ocean…

Image courtesy TDI-Brooks/BOEM

TDI-Brooks Finalizes Report for Deepwater Atlantic Habitats II

TDI-Brooks International completed the final report for Contract M17PC00009, issued by the U.S. Department of the Interior…

The gas leak at Nord Stream 2 seen from the Danish F-16 interceptor on Bornholm in late September 2022. Photo: Danish Defence

Russia's Medvedev Says Moscow Now Has Free Hand to Destroy Enemies' Subsea Cables over Nord Stream Blasts

A close ally of Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Wednesday there was no reason for Moscow not to destroy its enemies'…

An OTN Teledyne Webb Research Slocum glider. © Nicolas Winkler Photography,

Marine Telemetry: Shedding Light Below the Waves

Marine telemetry can help species conservation and management in a changing climateAn OTN Liquid Robotics Wave Glider. ©…

Featured Companies

MetOcean Telematics

MetOcean Telematics, headquartered in Dartmouth, NS, Canada, provides complete end-to-end telematics services, with a focus on niche MetOcean solutions and custom Defence and Security products. A manufacturer of Iridium satellite solutions, drifters, buoys, beacons…

Massa Products Corporation

Massa Products Corporation designs, engineers, and manufactures sonar and ultrasonic products for use in ocean, air, and fluids. Founded by Frank Massa, the man who pioneered the field of electroacoustics over 75 years ago, Massa is the only company that remains…

NORBIT Subsea

NORBIT SUBSEA designs and develops wideband multibeam sonars for hydrographic applications, forward-looking applications as well as advanced subsea leakage detection. Our solutions are based on the latest in analog and digital signal processing and our products…

Advanced Navigation

Advanced Navigation is a global company headquartered in Sydney, Australia. We are one of the most innovative providers of inertial navigation systems, acoustic navigation solutions, and robotics technology. Trusted by many of the world’s leading technology companies…

HydroComp, Inc.

Hydrodynamic and propulsion system design tools for naval architecture and the propeller trades – from concept to 3D CAD. Our core mission is providing engineering tools to develop ships, boats, and other marine vehicles – and their propellers – more efficiently and responsibly.

SubCtech GmbH

SubCtech is a German manufacturer, maker of the OceanPack ship based measurement systems used for scientific research and industrial monitoring of water quality and oceanographic parameters. SubCtech also excels in ROV and subsea Li-Ion battery technology. The…
In this Oceanographic edition, MTR dives into the Seabed 2030 project with updates on the technology, technique and pace of the collaborative project to map the world’s oceans by 2030.
Read the Magazine Sponsored by

The Mighty Quest to Unveil Our Blue Planet
Search Marine Technology Jobs

Electronics Technician

● Military Sealift Command

Ship Communications Officer (IAM)

● Military Sealift Command

Operations Chief

● Military Sealift Command

First Assistant Engineer - Mixed Work Schedule

● Military Sealift Command

First Officer

● Military Sealift Command
Post Resume Employers –
Post Jobs
Marine Technology Magazine Cover May 2023 -

Marine Technology Reporter is the world's largest audited subsea industry publication serving the offshore energy, subsea defense and scientific communities.

Subscribe
Marine Technology ENews subscription

Marine Technology ENews is the subsea industry's largest circulation and most authoritative ENews Service, delivered to your Email three times per week

Subscribe for MTR E-news