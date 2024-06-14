 
New Wave Media

June 14, 2024

Can Underwater Sound Signals Solve Aviation’s Greatest Mystery?

© Ryan/ Adobe Stock

© Ryan/ Adobe Stock

Malaysian Airlines flight MH370 disappeared on March 8 2014 with 239 people on board. Despite extensive search efforts, the final location of the aircraft remains unknown. It has become one of aviation’s greatest mysteries.

Our new research explores the possibility of detecting underwater acoustic signals generated by aircraft crashes, such as MH370’s presumed impact, to provide new insights into its fate.

Flight MH370 was en route from Kuala Lumpur to Beijing when it vanished from radar screens. Official investigations suggest it deviated from its planned route, heading southwest over the Indian Ocean. Despite multinational search efforts, including extensive underwater searches along and near the so-called “seventh arc” (the area determined by last communication between the satellite and the plane), the main wreckage has not been found.

Only a few pieces of debris washed ashore on western Indian Ocean islands have been confirmed as belonging to MH370. This has left families of the passengers, search teams and the world grappling with unanswered questions.

Acoustic analysis
Hydrophones are underwater microphones which capture sound waves and pressure changes in the ocean. Such technology has shown promise in detecting pressure signals from various events, including aircraft crashes. These types of signals can travel thousands of kilometres, making hydrophones a valuable tool for identifying and classifying events in marine environments.

For our study, we analysed data from the Comprehensive Nuclear-Test-Ban Treaty Organization’s (CTBTO) hydroacoustic stations. We focused on data from stations at Cape Leeuwin in Western Australia and Diego Garcia, an island in the Indian Ocean.

Both locations were operational around the time MH370 is believed to have crashed. These stations are located within tens of minutes’ signal travel time from the seventh arc. CTBTO stations have previously detected distinctive pressure signals from aircraft crashes, as well as earthquakes of various sizes at distances of more than 5,000 kilometres away.

The mode of impact dictates the signal’s properties such as duration, frequency range and loudness. By examining these signals, we hoped to identify any potential acoustic evidence of MH370’s crash.

Previous analysis by scientists at Curtin University and later by us confirmed a signal of an unknown source recorded at Cape Leeuwin station, in the direction of the seventh arc. But it fell outside the time window suggested by the official search.

Our latest research focused on the official and narrow time window. The analysis identified only one relevant signal in the direction of the seventh arc, recorded at the Cape Leeuwin station. But this signal was not detected at the Diego Garcia station. This raises questions about its origin. We also examined data for signals along MH370’s initial flight path but found no corresponding acoustic signatures.

With only a handful number of past aeroplane incidents, our findings are not conclusive. But a 200-tonne aircraft crashing at a speed of 200 metres per second would release the kinetic energy equivalent to a small earthquake. It would be large enough to be recorded by hydrophones thousands of kilometres away.

Given the sensitivity of the hydrophones, it’s highly unlikely that a large aircraft impacting the ocean surface wouldn’t leave a detectable pressure signature, particularly on nearby hydrophones. But unfavorable ocean conditions could potentially dampen or obscure such a signal.

Controlled explosions
To help resolve the debate about the detectability of the acoustic signal from MH370, a practical approach could be to conduct controlled explosions along the seventh arc, similar to those done for the ARA San Juan submarine.

On November 15 2017 the ARA San Juan, operated by the Argentine Navy, went missing during an exercise mission. A few hours later an unusual signal was recorded by CTBTO stations. To help with the search, an air-dropped calibration grenade drop was conducted two weeks later near the last known location.

The calibration grenade, which was also recorded at the CTBTO hydroacoustic stations, was similar to the unusual signal that radiated from the submarine implosion. The submarine was found a year later with all 44 crew members lost.

A similar exercise, using either explosions or airguns of energy levels equivalent to those believed to be associated with MH370, could be conducted along the seventh arc. If the signals from such explosions showed pressure amplitudes similar to the signal of interest, it would support focusing future searches on that signal. If the signals detected at both Cape Leeuwin and Diego Garcia are much stronger than the signal in question, it would require further analysis of the signals from both stations.

This could also lead to a reassessment of the data used to determine the seventh arc, considering new scenarios based on updated findings. Additionally, variations in signal strength could provide insights into the conditions affecting the variability, potentially helping to better locate impact areas based on specific terrains and paths.

So, while our research does not pinpoint MH370’s exact crash location, it highlights the potential of hydroacoustic technology in solving this aviation mystery. By refining our methods and conducting further experiments, we could provide new insights into MH370’s fate and improve our response to future maritime incidents.

The ongoing efforts to locate MH370 not only seek to bring closure to the families affected but also to enhance our ability to track and understand aviation accidents over vast oceanic expanses.


The author
Usama Kadri, Reader of Applied Mathematics, Cardiff University



(Source: The Conversation)

Related News

Photo of muddy mixed sediment in Halls Bay, Newfoundland in 1990. (Natural Resources Canada)

New Research Sheds Lights on the Huge Carbon Store in Canada’s Seabed

Protecting and effectively managing oceans and seabeds are crucial in the fight against climate change.Oceans have absorbed…

Triton FPSO (Credit: Dana Petroleum)

Dana Petroleum Hires Subsea7 for North Sea Field Job

UK-based oil and gas company Dana Petroleum has awarded a contract to Subsea7 for the provision of subsea services for the Bittern field development…

Source: Teledyne Marine

Teledyne Marine Pays Tribute to Doug Webb

Douglas Webb, an esteemed Oceanographer Emeritus from Woods Hole, MA, and founder of Teledyne Webb Research, received recognition…

NEW BOOK: Treasures, Shipwrecks and the Dawn of Red Sea Diving A Pioneer's Journey by Howard Rosenstein

NEW BOOK: Treasures, Shipwrecks and the Dawn of Red Sea Diving

Howard Rosenstein wasn’t just opening the first dive school in Sharm El-Sheikh; he was cracking open a hidden world in Sinai.

(Credit: Saipem)

Saipem Scoops $3.7B for Work on TotalEnergies’ Kaminho Field

Saipem has been awarded three new contracts by TotalEnergies for the Kaminho project, relating to the development of Cameia and Golfinho oil fields of

© ead72 / Adobe Stock

More Than 60% of World's Coral Reefs May Have Bleached in Past Year

Nearly two-thirds of the world's coral reefs have been subjected to heat stress bad enough to trigger bleaching over the past year…

Featured Companies

NORBIT Subsea

NORBIT SUBSEA designs and develops wideband multibeam sonars for hydrographic applications, forward-looking applications as well as advanced subsea leakage detection. Our solutions are based on the latest in analog and digital signal processing and our products…

VideoRay

VideoRay is the largest volume producer of Underwater ROVs (Remotely Operated Vehicles) in the world. Established in 1999, VideoRay has worked with technology and mission partners throughout the world to develop and prove the small ROV tool for a wide range of applications.

Harvest Technology Group

Harvest Technology Group Limited is a global leader in network-optimised remote operations that deliver real-time remote control, communication, automation, and monitoring capabilities. Headquartered in Perth, Australia, the group of companies is revolutionising remote operations with ultra-secure…

Digital Edge Subsea Ltd

A world leader in offshore digital video recording (DVR) + inspection systems. Digital Edge Subsea develops and manufactures DVR products for use throughout the offshore oil and gas industry including diving, remote operated vehicle (ROV) and topside operations.

Massa Products Corporation

Massa Products Corporation designs, engineers, and manufactures sonar and ultrasonic products for use in ocean, air, and fluids. Founded by Frank Massa, the man who pioneered the field of electroacoustics over 75 years ago, Massa is the only company that remains…

Silicon Sensing Systems Ltd

Silicon Sensing Systems Ltd is a market leader in silicon micro electro-mechanical systems (MEMS) gyroscopes, accelerometers and inertial measurement units, focusing on products delivering high performance, ultra-reliability and affordability. The company has supplied…
The February 2024 edition of Marine Technology Reporter is focused on Oceanographic topics and technologies.
Read the Magazine Sponsored by

“All in the [Gallaudet] Family”
Search Marine Technology Jobs

Able Seaman (D)

● NOAA

Oiler

● NOAA

First Assistant Engineer (D)

● NOAA

Electronics Technician

● Military Sealift Command

Refrigeration Engineer

● Military Sealift Command
Post Resume Employers –
Post Jobs
Marine Technology Magazine Cover May 2024 -

Marine Technology Reporter is the world's largest audited subsea industry publication serving the offshore energy, subsea defense and scientific communities.

Subscribe
Marine Technology ENews subscription

Marine Technology ENews is the subsea industry's largest circulation and most authoritative ENews Service, delivered to your Email three times per week

Subscribe for MTR E-news