 
New Wave Media

June 9, 2020

VIDEO: Drone Inspects FPSO Tank. It Could Soon Do It On Its Own

Credit: DNV GL

Credit: DNV GL

Autonomous drones could soon be used for tank inspections on offshore installations, with data immediately analyzed by AI. This would boost safety and cut costs, as the need for scaffolding, and for technicians climbing on an into tanks for inspection would be eliminated.

Drone company Scout Drone Inspection and DNV GL, the quality assurance firm company, that have been working together to develop an autonomous drone system to cut inspections costs, and to increase safety, have this week shared a major milestone in this area.

DNV GL said Tuesday that a drone - controlled by a pilot - had successfully inspected a 19.4 meters high oil tank onboard an FPSO owned by Altera Infrastructure, formerly known as Teekay.

What is more, the video shot by the drone was interpreted in real-time by an algorithm to detect cracks in the structure. 

"It is the latest step in a technology qualification process that could lead to tank inspections becoming safer and more efficient," DNV GL said.

For the customer, costs can run into hundreds of thousands of dollars as the tank is taken out of service for days to ventilate and construct scaffolding, DNV GL said.

DNV GL stressed that tanks are tough environments to work in, with surveyors often having to climb or raft into hard to reach corners. 

"Using a drone in combination with an algorithm to gather and analyze video footage can significantly reduce survey times and staging costs, while at the same time improving surveyor safety," the company said.

“We’ve been working with drone surveys since 2015,” said Geir Fuglerud, Director of Offshore Classification at DNV GL – Maritime. “This latest test showcases the next step in automation, using AI to analyze live video. As class we are always working to take advantage of advances in technology to make our surveys more efficient and safer for surveyors, delivering the same quality while minimizing our operational downtime for our customers.”



s
 

Petrojarl Varg - Credit: DNV GL


LiDar for navigation

The drone, developed by Scout Drone Inspection, uses LiDAR to navigate inside the tank as GPS-reception is not available in the enclosed space.  A LiDAR creates a 3-D map of the tank and all images and video is accurately geo-tagged with position data. 

During the test, the drone was controlled by a pilot using the drone’s flight assistance functions, but as the technology matures it will be able to navigate more and more autonomously.  

In its role as the classification society, DNV GL has been developing artificial intelligence to interpret the video to spot any cracks, and eventually, the camera and algorithm will be able to detect anomalies below the surface such as corrosion and structural deformations.

"This is another important step towards autonomous drone inspections,” said Nicolai Husteli, CEO of Scout Drone Inspection.  

"Up until now the process has been completely analogue but technology can address the urgent need to make the process more efficient and safer.”

Altera Infrastructure hosted the test on Petrojarl Varg. The video was livestreamed via Scout Drone Inspection’s cloud-system back to Altera Infrastructure’s headquarters in Trondheim, where the footage was monitored by engineers.  DNV GL can also simultaneously watch the footage, opening up the possibility for stakeholders to work together from different locations.

"At Altera Infrastructure, we are committed to using technology to raise efficiency and safety and we want to be at the forefront.  We see great potential for drone inspection technology to meet the challenges of the inspection process going forward,” said Astrid Jørgenvåg, Senior Vice President Technical & Projects Department Altera Production, at Altera Infrastructure.

Email

Related News

SeaView software showing the Subsea probe’s orientation relative to the underwater member, echoes received with energy levels and correlation value, liquid level reading (if liquid is present), etc. providing a quality check for each reading obtained. (Image: VideoRay)

Flooded Member Detection Using ROVs

VideoRay, a global leader in inspection-class ROVs, has implemented the new ISFMD Flooded Member Detection (FMD) system manufactured by Impact Subsea…

Mark Kenny, GM, Unmanned Maritime Systems, L3Harris

One-on-One with Mark Kenny, GM, Unmanned Maritime Systems, L3Harris

In the May 2020 edition Marine Technology Reporter explored business and tech trends in the defense sector in our “Defense…

Image Credit: Subsea 7

Subsea 7 to Cut 3000 Jobs, Reduce Vessel Fleet

Offshore installation and construction specialist Subsea 7 will cut 3000 jobs by 2021, and reduce its active vessel fleet…

A broken container filled with furniture will be processed for salvage, recycling and waste onshore. (Photo: AMSA)

Australia Pressing Yang Ming to Pay for Container Cleanup

Dozens of containers lost from a ship at sea have been recovered off the coast of Australia as the country's maritime authority…

Image Credit: IOG

IOG Taps Subsea 7 for North Sea Project SURF

Offshore installation company Subsea 7 has won a contract by Independent Oil and Gas (IOG) to provide Subsea, Umbilicals…

Compact in size and with mounting options for both new build and retro-fit, Vigilant is suitable for vessels of all sizes and types. (Photo: Sonardyne)

Sonardyne's New Forward Looking Sonar Supports Collision Avoidance

A new forward looking sonar (FLS) from marine technology company Sonardyne International Ltd. supports collision avoidance…

Featured Companies

VideoRay

VideoRay is the largest volume producer of Underwater ROVs (Remotely Operated Vehicles) in the world. Established in 1999, VideoRay has worked with technology and mission partners throughout the world to develop and prove the small ROV tool for a wide range of applications.

Teledyne Marine

The Teledyne Marine Group provides a sea of solutions to the marine industry - please visit our individual companies for more detailed information on Benthos, Blueview, CDL, DG O'Brien, Gavia, Impulse,ODI, Odom Hydrographic, RD Instruments, Reson, TSS and Webb Research

MetOcean Telematics

MetOcean Telematics, headquartered in Dartmouth, NS, Canada, provides complete end-to-end telematics services, with a focus on niche MetOcean solutions and custom Defence and Security products. A manufacturer of Iridium satellite solutions, drifters, buoys, beacons…

NORBIT Subsea

NORBIT SUBSEA designs and develops wideband multibeam sonars for hydrographic applications, forward-looking applications as well as advanced subsea leakage detection. Our solutions are based on the latest in analog and digital signal processing and our products…

HydroComp, Inc.

Hydrodynamic and propulsion system design tools for naval architecture and the propeller trades – from concept to 3D CAD. Our core mission is providing engineering tools to develop ships, boats, and other marine vehicles – and their propellers – more efficiently and responsibly.

IMarEST

The Institute of Marine Engineering Science and Technology (IMarEST) is the leading professional membership body for the global marine community with 50 branches worldwide. Activities include Professional Membership; Corporate Membership (Marine Partners); policy consultations, advocacy and expert forums.
Sponsored

Explore the Latest Technology in Hull Inspection

Explore the Latest Technology in Hull Inspection

Unmanned Marine and Subsea Vehicles
Search Marine Technology Jobs

Any Entry Level

● Military Sealift Command

Deck Engineer Machinist

● Military Sealift Command

Electronics Technician

● Military Sealift Command ● Norfolk, VA, USA

Third Assistant Engineer

● Military Sealift Command ● Norfolk, VA, USA

First Radio Electronics Technician (IAT)

● Military Sealift Command ● Norfolk, VA, USA
Post Resume Employers –
Post Jobs
Marine Technology Magazine Cover May 2020 -

Marine Technology Reporter is the world's largest audited subsea industry publication serving the offshore energy, subsea defense and scientific communities.

Subscribe
Marine Technology ENews subscription

Marine Technology ENews is the subsea industry's largest circulation and most authoritative ENews Service, delivered to your Email three times per week

Subscribe for MTR E-news