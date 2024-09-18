VideoRay Announces 25th Anniversary Photo Contest

VideoRay is celebrating its 25th anniversary by hosting a commemorative photo contest. VideoRay is asking its customers and users to share photos and/videos of their VideoRay missions to chronical two and half decades of collective underwater innovation and discoveries. The photo contest features three categories, each offering the winner the opportunity to select from a cash prize or their choice of selected high-tech marine gear.

To enter, submit up to three of your favorite photos or videos that include a VideoRay underwater robot. Every qualified submission will be displayed on VideoRay's photo contest page for popular voting; and will be entered into a drawing for exclusive VideoRay swag.

Contest ends on October 31, 2024.