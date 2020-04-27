 
New Wave Media

April 27, 2020

VideoRay ROVs Equipped with Sonardyne Positioning

(Photo: Sonardyne)

(Photo: Sonardyne)

VideoRay LLC and Sonardyne International Ltd. have been working together to demonstrate enhanced remotely operated vehicle (ROV) operations through integration with positioning systems.

UK-based underwater positioning specialist Sonardyne initially integrated Micro-Ranger 2 Ultra-Short BaseLine (USBL) technology with VideoRay’s Mission Specialist Technology for ROVs in 2018. Since then, the systems have been deployed together in a range of applications from aquaculture to mine countermeasures operations.

Sonardyne’s Micro-Ranger 2 USBL system is designed for shallow water tracking of divers and small ROVs and autonomous underwater vehicles (AUVs).

VideoRay’s Defender and Pro 5 ROVs feature Mission Specialist Technology. This platform is designed using interchangeable, modular components, so it is an excellent fit for Sonardyne’s Micro-Ranger 2.

In recent trials, the Defender was successfully equipped with a Micro-Ranger 2 and a Viper mine disposal system from ECS Special Projects. Viper is a twin-shot disruptor with the capability of deploying multiple “shots” during one dive mission.

“Micro-Ranger 2 worked flawlessly, accurately tracking the Defender as it deployed the Viper charge on a simulated manta mine,” says Chris Gibson, Vice President of Sales, Marketing & Business Development at VideoRay. “It’s a high-performance tool that gives our ROVs even more range and flexibility when matched with the Viper system.”

Extremely portable and quick to mobilize, Micro-Ranger 2 can be deployed from any waterside location or vessel. This makes it ideal for supporting marine operations conducted in rivers, lakes and coastal waters. The system has an operating range of 995 meters and can update the position of each target being tracked up to twice a second.

Micro-Ranger 2 calculates the position of underwater targets using a transceiver at the surface to transmit an acoustic signal to transponders attached to each of the targets to be tracked. Using the return signal from each transponder, Micro-Ranger 2 determines its range (distance), bearing (heading), and depth, displaying the results on a radar-style software display.

(Photo: Sonardyne)

Email

Related News

AutoNaut now has 10 of its wave propelled vehicles.Image: AutoNaut

Drill Rig Noise: Entering the Exclusion Zone, Quietly

Unmanned surface vessels continue to make in-roads into new applications and industries. An ability to gather data in otherwise…

On April 9, 2020, "S43" as the third of four HDW Class 209/1400mod submarines was officially handed over by thyssenkrupp Marine Systems to the Navy of the Arab Republic of Egypt. (Photo: © thyssenkrupp AG, https://www.thyssenkrupp-marinesystems.com)

Thyssenkrupp in Talks About Possible Warship Unit Merger

German conglomerate Thyssenkrupp is in talks about possibly merging its subsidiary ThyssenKrupp Marine Systems (TKMS) with…

(Photo: Australian Antarctic Program)

Sea Trials for Australia's New Icebreaker Delayed Due to COVID-19

Australia's newly built Antarctic icebreaking research and supply vessel (RSV) is nearly ready to be delivered, but its sea…

The first container loaded onto the MV Pride contains furniture products.(Photot: AMSA)

First YM Efficiency Containers Retrieved

Work is underway to retrieve dozens of containers lost from a containership off the coast of Australia, with the first boxes…

Kraken’s KATFISH system back onboard after completing Phase 1 of offshore survey work under the OceanVision project. Photo: Kraken

Kraken Debuts Ultra High Def Upgrade for AquaPix Imaging Sonars

Kraken Robotics Inc. announced it has achieved a practical resolution of 2 cm with a Commercial-Off-The-Shelf (COTS) Synthetic Aperture Sonar (SAS)…

Image: Greensea

Greensea’s New Ship Hull Crawler Tech Launches with VideoRay Defender ROV

Greensea introduces a new hull crawler that easily attaches a Remotely Operated Vehicle (ROV) to a ship hull without magnetics…

Featured Companies

VideoRay

VideoRay is the largest volume producer of Underwater ROVs (Remotely Operated Vehicles) in the world. Established in 1999, VideoRay has worked with technology and mission partners throughout the world to develop and prove the small ROV tool for a wide range of applications.

Teledyne Marine

The Teledyne Marine Group provides a sea of solutions to the marine industry - please visit our individual companies for more detailed information on Benthos, Blueview, CDL, DG O'Brien, Gavia, Impulse,ODI, Odom Hydrographic, RD Instruments, Reson, TSS and Webb Research

MetOcean Telematics

MetOcean Telematics, headquartered in Dartmouth, NS, Canada, provides complete end-to-end telematics services, with a focus on niche MetOcean solutions and custom Defence and Security products. A manufacturer of Iridium satellite solutions, drifters, buoys, beacons…

NORBIT Subsea

NORBIT SUBSEA designs and develops wideband multibeam sonars for hydrographic applications, forward-looking applications as well as advanced subsea leakage detection. Our solutions are based on the latest in analog and digital signal processing and our products…

HydroComp, Inc.

Hydrodynamic and propulsion system design tools for naval architecture and the propeller trades – from concept to 3D CAD. Our core mission is providing engineering tools to develop ships, boats, and other marine vehicles – and their propellers – more efficiently and responsibly.

hunan great steel pipe co.,ltd

Hunan Great Steel Pipe Co.,Ltd, is specialized in steel products manufacturing, steel products stocking and real estate developing including SMLS,ERW,SSAW,LSAW steel pipe and carbon steel pipe. We have constructed and invested five steel pipe factories which can…
Sponsored

It PAYS to think differently with Electronic Navigational Charts

It PAYS to think differently with Electronic Navigational Charts

Unmanned Marine and Subsea Vehicles
Search Marine Technology Jobs

Cook Baker

● Military Sealift Command

Steward Cook

● Military Sealift Command

Assistant Damage Control Officer

● Military Sealift Command

Third Officer

● Military Sealift Command ● Norfolk, VA, USA

Chief Cook

● Military Sealift Command
Post Resume Employers –
Post Jobs
Marine Technology Magazine Cover Apr 2020 -

Marine Technology Reporter is the world's largest audited subsea industry publication serving the offshore energy, subsea defense and scientific communities.

Subscribe
Marine Technology ENews subscription

Marine Technology ENews is the subsea industry's largest circulation and most authoritative ENews Service, delivered to your Email three times per week

Subscribe for MTR E-news