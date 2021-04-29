TECH FILE: WASSP S3 Gets an Upgrade

WASSP releases latest version of its S3 dedicated Hydrographic Survey MBES with rollout of new Real-time Processing Module.

Multibeam Echosounder WASSP, which has more than 20 years experience in Multibeam sounder technology and over 2500 systems in the field, has released the latest product in its S-Series range with the updated S3 and S3r kit. The new S3 builds upon previous iterations of the S3 improving both hardware and software to give amazing performance for money within the mid-range survey market.

The new WASSP S3 is reportedly able to survey up to 10 times faster than a single-beam echosounder. It combines data from a multibeam transducer simultaneously generating a 120 degrees swath with up to 100 pings per second. This functionality now incorporates advanced signal processing from the new RPM (Real-time Processing Module) along with position, heading, motion and sound velocity to create an accurate bathymetric map meeting hydrographic survey standards such as IHO S-44 order 1b, 1a and Special Order, capable of mapping objects within 2cm depth accuracy. These new improvements make the WASSP S3 one of the worlds most cost-effective Multibeam Echosounders on the market.

The S3 includes an improved IP66 waterproof DRX processor, along with the new RPM processing module and a high performance fairing transducer perfect for pole or hull mounting.

WASSP’s own CDX remains the primary UI and interfaces with an even greater range of 3rd party software options such as BeamworX, HYPACK, EIVA, Qinsy, SonarWiz, Echoview and many more. In addition to the standard package, a range of optional licenses are available such as Backscatter, Sidescan and Water Column Targets.

In addition to the improvements to the S3, a fully integrated kit known as the S3r has also been released. The S3r includes an RTK INS providing very accurate position, heading, pitch, roll and heave as well as Sound velocity sensor (SVS) that can effortlessly allow survey mapping for a range of applications with IHO S-44 standards accuracy achievable.





Image courtesy WASSP