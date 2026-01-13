Blue Water Surpasses 1000 Hours of Ocean-Based Testing

This week, the Blue Water team reached a milestone in their journey: surpassing 1000 hours of ocean-based testing of their proprietary propulsion system designed for autonomous surface vessels. Achieving this milestone surpasses the Navy’s original 720-hour land-based test requirement while also including the addition of fuel polishing, electric power generation, and a full sensor suite.

Meeting the Navy's Vision

As the Navy expands its fleet of uncrewed ships to execute transoceanic missions, vessels will need to remain at sea unmanned for months at a time. Robust engine and propulsion systems are essential building blocks for the hybrid fleet. If a ship can’t make way, nothing else matters. While previous Navy testing focused on the 720-hour baseline mandated by Congress in 2021, Blue Water set out to push beyond this threshold and validate their systems under more demanding and realistic maritime conditions.

Real-World Testing at Scale

Their testing was conducted on a 165-ton, 100 ft long vessel based in New Bedford, MA which integrated the components needed for the Navy's Modular Attack Surface Craft (MASC) program including propulsion, fuel management, power electronics, engines, electric motors, and autonomy sensors.

By conducting testing on the ocean, rather than in a laboratory, Blue Water aimed to get closer to the full spectrum of challenges a ship encounters in the offshore maritime environment:

- Continuous operations: Testing 7 days per week across 3 shifts per day.

- Exposure to harsh environments: Saltwater corrosion, biofouling, UV radiation, vessel motion, and temperature extremes.

- Varied load profiles: Designed to operate inside and outside of the engine’s optimal power rating.

- Philosophy: Early Decisions Cast Long Shadows

Blue Water sees this 1,000-hour milestone as the first in many to come as they continue to test and challenge their systems with the mission to extend autonomous operations at sea.