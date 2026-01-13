Tuesday, January 13, 2026
 
New Wave Media

January 13, 2026

Blue Water Surpasses 1000 Hours of Ocean-Based Testing

Credit: Blue Water

Credit: Blue Water

This week, the Blue Water team reached a milestone in their journey: surpassing 1000 hours of ocean-based testing of their proprietary propulsion system designed for autonomous surface vessels. Achieving this milestone surpasses the Navy’s original 720-hour land-based test requirement while also including the addition of fuel polishing, electric power generation, and a full sensor suite.

Meeting the Navy's Vision

As the Navy expands its fleet of uncrewed ships to execute transoceanic missions, vessels will need to remain at sea unmanned for months at a time. Robust engine and propulsion systems are essential building blocks for the hybrid fleet. If a ship can’t make way, nothing else matters.  While previous Navy testing focused on the 720-hour baseline mandated by Congress in 2021, Blue Water set out to push beyond this threshold and validate their systems under more demanding and realistic maritime conditions.

Real-World Testing at Scale

Their testing was conducted on a 165-ton, 100 ft long vessel based in New Bedford, MA which integrated the components needed for the Navy's Modular Attack Surface Craft (MASC) program including propulsion, fuel management, power electronics, engines, electric motors, and autonomy sensors.

By conducting testing on the ocean, rather than in a laboratory, Blue Water aimed to get closer to the full spectrum of challenges a ship encounters in the offshore maritime environment:

- Continuous operations: Testing 7 days per week across 3 shifts per day.

- Exposure to harsh environments: Saltwater corrosion, biofouling, UV radiation, vessel motion, and temperature extremes.

- Varied load profiles: Designed to operate inside and outside of the engine’s optimal power rating.

- Philosophy: Early Decisions Cast Long Shadows

Blue Water sees this 1,000-hour milestone as the first in many to come as they continue to test and challenge their systems with the mission to extend autonomous operations at sea. 

Related News

(Credit: Vard)

Vard to Build Four New Multi-Purpose Robotic Vessels for Ocean Infinity

Vard, the Norwegian subsidiary of the Fincantieri Group, has signed a new contract with existing customer Ocean Infinity…

© SUBCO

Subco Announces Milestones for SMAP, Capacity Expansions Across Australia

SUBCO announced a major construction and service update on transcontinental subsea hypercable SMAP, alongside a series of…

Image courtesy Seaspan

U.S. Icebreaker Build Plan Moves Forward at Warp Speed

The quest to rebuild the U.S. iceabreaking fleet continues to move at lightening speed, with Seaspan Shipyards (Seaspan)…

Microplastic beads seen in the central tube of a copepod [their intestinal tract], as evidenced here, fluorescently labelled beads help with visualization and identification. © PML

Study Records Zooplankton Transporting Microplastics to the Deep Sea

A new study has, for the first time, recorded and measured how fast microplastics move through the gut passage of a key zooplankton…

A small solar-powered wave buoy casts off into the ocean. Source: UWA

Australia Opens a Wave Data Portal

Nearly 90% of Australians live within 50 kilometers of the coast, and Australia’s State of the Climate Report 2024 found that the nation’s weather…

© Thales

Thales Introduces New Sonar 76Nano for the Underwater Battle Space

Thales has introduced the prototype of Sonar 76Nano, a miniaturized acoustic detection system intended to redefine maritime security for the UK…

Featured Companies

Yacht Signs

At Yacht Signs, we excel in creating stunning illuminated yacht names and logos, durable stainless steel yacht lettering, and cutting-edge LED and fiber optic solutions. Our comprehensive services also include in-house design and manufacturing of exquisite backlit…

HydroComp, Inc.

Hydrodynamic and propulsion system design tools for naval architecture and the propeller trades – from concept to 3D CAD. Our core mission is providing engineering tools to develop ships, boats, and other marine vehicles – and their propellers – more efficiently and responsibly.

Digital Edge Subsea Ltd

A world leader in offshore digital video recording (DVR) + inspection systems. Digital Edge Subsea develops and manufactures DVR products for use throughout the offshore oil and gas industry including diving, remote operated vehicle (ROV) and topside operations.

R.M. Young Company

Founded in 1964, R.M. Young Company specializes in the development and manufacture of professional meteorological instruments renowned for their cost-effectiveness and reliability. Their precision weather instruments have earned global acclaim, underpinned by exceptional…

Massa Products Corporation

Massa Products Corporation designs, engineers, and manufactures sonar and ultrasonic products for use in ocean, air, and fluids. Founded by Frank Massa, the man who pioneered the field of electroacoustics over 75 years ago, Massa is the only company that remains…

SubCtech GmbH

SubCtech’s (”Subsea Technologies for the Marine Environment”) team already has more than 30 years of experience in the subsea and marine technology. Today, with 70+ employees, the company is still privately owned. We offer underwater technologies, subsea solutions and ocean monitoring systems.
As 2025 comes to a close, MTR explores trends for 2026 and the newest products and vessels in the maritime industry.
Read the Magazine Sponsored by

Authors & Contributors
Search Marine Technology Jobs

Assistant Cook

● Military Sealift Command

Third Assistant Engineer

● Military Sealift Command

Able Seaman (W)

● Military Sealift Command

Electronics Technician

● Military Sealift Command

Cook Baker

● Military Sealift Command
Post Resume Employers –
Post Jobs
Marine Technology Magazine Cover Nov 2025 -

Marine Technology Reporter is the world's largest audited subsea industry publication serving the offshore energy, subsea defense and scientific communities.

Subscribe
Marine Technology ENews subscription

Marine Technology ENews is the subsea industry's largest circulation and most authoritative ENews Service, delivered to your Email three times per week

Subscribe for MTR E-news