November 1, 2019

WaveRoller Tested in Portugal

WaveRoller towed in to position off the coast at Peniche in Portugal. (Photo: AW-Energy)

A first-of-a-kind commercially-ready offshore wave power generation device is soon to be completed thanks to the experts from Finnish-based wave energy technology developer AW-Energy. 

The team has deployed its WaveRoller device offshore at Peniche, a seaside municipality and a city in Portugal.

Extended sea trials are being used to fine-tune the WaveRoller’s control system to maximize its performance and yield. Engineers are also monitoring the device’s performance using the company’s next generation monitoring software which can be used to remotely access the device by any of the engineers from anywhere in the world and at any time, to help assess and manage the performance of WaveRoller.

The deployment of WaveRoller in Peniche is an important step forward in AW-Energy’s mission to test the end-to-end commercial and technical capabilities of its latest wave energy device. It demonstrates AW-Energy’s long-term commitment to invest in wave energy technology that provides electricity out-of-phase with local wind conditions and solar that needs the sun.

