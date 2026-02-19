Thursday, February 19, 2026
 
New Wave Media

February 19, 2026

Whale Migration Season to Chile Highlights Threat from Ships and Nets

Copyright Sean/AdobeStock

Copyright Sean/AdobeStock

Increased activity by the fin whale - the world's second-largest whale species - along Chile's northern coast during feeding season is highlighting a growing threat of collisions with ships and fishing net entanglements, marine experts and conservationists warned this week.

The nutrient-rich waters of the Mejillones and Antofagasta bays typically see a rise in fin whales coming to feed between October and January. At the same time, the region has become a global hotspot for maritime accidents involving whales, prompting advocates to call for stronger habitat protections.

"Chile appears to be the primary space where collisions are recorded," said marine ecologist Christian Guerra. "We are leading negatively in terms of strandings and collisions compared to the rest of the world."

The Antofagasta Cetacean Observation Network, a volunteer group, monitors the whales to mitigate these risks. Alex Sanchez, a member of the network, noted that beyond ship collisions, fishing nets left adrift by large-scale operations frequently trap the mammals.

Visual evidence of the danger was seen recently in Algarrobo, further south of Mejillones and Antofagasta bays, where drone footage captured a whale carcass washed ashore earlier this month.

Silvana Espinoza, an ecosystem expert at Greenpeace, emphasized that the whales are essential for climate regulation and nutrient distribution.

(Reuters)

Related News

Celebrating the completion of Site Acceptance Testing of the first commercial Quantum EV for client Jan De Nul (Credit: SMD)

From Trials to Cable Lay: SMD Quantum ROV Set for Fleeming Jenkin Integration

Subsea technology and services company SMD has completed Site Acceptance Testing (SAT) on the first of its pioneering electric…

(Credit: Viridien Earth Data)

Viridien Teams Up with NVIDIA to Accelerate Seismic Imaging Workflows

Viridien has entered into a collaboration with NVIDIA to advance high-performance computing (HPC) capabilities for seismic imaging workflows…

Copyright SerrNovik/stock.adobe.com - Image courtesy Seequent

Modernizing UXO Detection: Smarter, Safer, and Built on Better Data

Unexploded ordnance (UXO) remains one of the most pressing challenges for marine infrastructure projects worldwide. With…

Source: WMO

Climate Change: A Decade After the Paris Agreement

Ten years after the Paris Agreement took effect in 2015, newly released climate datasets show the world warming at an accelerating pace…

Vanguard (source: DEEP)

The Rise of the Aquanaut

The feeling of awe and planetary connection experienced by astronauts observing Earth from low space orbit is known as the “overview effect…

Source: Cornell University

Underwater 3D Printing of Concrete Ready for DARPA Assessment

Since it was invented in the 1980s, 3D printing has moved from the laboratory to the factory, the home and even outer space.Now…

Featured Companies

Kraken Robotics

Kraken Robotics Inc. is transforming subsea intelligence through 3D imaging sensors, power solutions, and robotic systems. Our products and services enable clients to overcome the challenges in our oceans – safely, efficiently, and sustainably. Kraken’s synthetic aperture sonar…

Digital Edge Subsea Ltd

A world leader in offshore digital video recording (DVR) + inspection systems. Digital Edge Subsea develops and manufactures DVR products for use throughout the offshore oil and gas industry including diving, remote operated vehicle (ROV) and topside operations.

Teledyne Marine

The Teledyne Marine Group provides a sea of solutions to the marine industry - please visit our individual companies for more detailed information on Benthos, Blueview, CDL, DG O'Brien, Gavia, Impulse,ODI, Odom Hydrographic, RD Instruments, Reson, TSS and Webb Research

Harvest Technology Group

Harvest Technology Group Limited is a global leader in network-optimised remote operations that deliver real-time remote control, communication, automation, and monitoring capabilities. Headquartered in Perth, Australia, the group of companies is revolutionising remote operations with ultra-secure…

Massa Products Corporation

Massa Products Corporation designs, engineers, and manufactures sonar and ultrasonic products for use in ocean, air, and fluids. Founded by Frank Massa, the man who pioneered the field of electroacoustics over 75 years ago, Massa is the only company that remains…

NORBIT Subsea

NORBIT SUBSEA designs and develops wideband multibeam sonars for hydrographic applications, forward-looking applications as well as advanced subsea leakage detection. Our solutions are based on the latest in analog and digital signal processing and our products…
As 2025 comes to a close, MTR explores trends for 2026 and the newest products and vessels in the maritime industry.
Read the Magazine Sponsored by

Editorial
Search Marine Technology Jobs

Refrigeration Engineer

● Military Sealift Command

Electronics Technician

● Military Sealift Command

Ship Communications Officer (IAM)

● Military Sealift Command

First Radio Electronics Technician

● Military Sealift Command

Able Seaman (W)

● Military Sealift Command
Post Resume Employers –
Post Jobs
Marine Technology Magazine Cover Jan 2026 -

Marine Technology Reporter is the world's largest audited subsea industry publication serving the offshore energy, subsea defense and scientific communities.

Subscribe
Marine Technology ENews subscription

Marine Technology ENews is the subsea industry's largest circulation and most authoritative ENews Service, delivered to your Email three times per week

Subscribe for MTR E-news