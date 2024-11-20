... And the Winner is ...

The 2024 Teledyne Marine Photo Contest Winners

Teledyne Marine announced the winners of its 2024 Teledyne Marine Photo Contest, a contest which attracted entries from around the globe.

Winner Voters Choice Award-Grand Prize

Best image among the Top 10 most popular photos, this photograph is mind-blowing in its composition: Teledyne Gavia AUV and the Teledyne RDI Pathfinder DVL for precise underwater navigation and data collection. Teledyne WinADCP software was also used.

The AUV Barabas was used to investigate the impact of clay tectonic deformations on the construction of offshore wind farms in the Belgian part of the North Sea (BPNS). The image captures the complexities of operating in this dynamic and challenging marine environment.



Image by Rita Novo, VLIZ - Flanders Marine Institute, taken in the Belgian Part of the North Sea (BPNS), 2023 / Image courtesy Teledyne Marine

Winner Best Data Award

This prize honors a photograph that shows the real-life effects of data collection on marine science. Here’s a big congratulations on the image and the high-quality data it represents—a survey near Le Havre illustrating a tidal stream with the Teledyne RESON Seabat T50-R.

Image by Axel Gille, Haropaport Le Havre, Le Havre, France, 2024 / Image courtesy Teledyne Marine

Winner Adversity Award

This photo shows the endurance and willpower needed by marine experts. It records the efforts that went into confronting everything from the very harsh conditions and natural forces at hand to other impediments, all a part of working in and on the water. Hurricane Beryl was no match for our intrepid team and Teledyne ADCP technology. Valuable data on Hurricane Beryl was collected!

It was decided to install our ADCP V50, which was a routine installation for us. We chose to add some extra weight to prevent any movement. Weeks later, it was announced that Hurricane Beryl was expected to hit the coast of Mexico. We wanted to visit the ADCP to secure it, but all the local boats had already been tied down by their owners along the coast. We had no choice but to hope that the equipment would remain intact after the storm. To our surprise, after the storm passed, the equipment was still in place, and we were able to recover it and gather valuable data on Hurricane Beryl. It was a relief to get our equipment back.

Photo by Aviram Castillo, Tecnoceano taken in Quintana Roo, México / Image courtesy Teledyne Marine

Winner Moment of Zen Award

It is all about displaying what is beautiful and soothing about the ocean. If anything, it’s the perfect reason to put pictures of nature at peace and, in many cases, at her most magnificent. The Golden Hour (just before the sunsets, when the light is softer and pleasing to nature) at Ganga River, Marine Drive, Patna, India.

The mission is to study the discharge measurements and depth across the Ganga River using the TRDI RiverRay ADCP, under the Water Resources Department of Bihar.

Photo by Vikram Pratap Singh, Pan India Consultants Pvt Ltd, taken at Marine Drive, Patna, India. / Image courtesy Teledyne Marine











Winner Underwater Award

A stunning image of a Teledyne Webb Slocum Glider on its way into the blue Atlantic waters off the Georgian coast. A Teledyne G3 Slocum Glider dives into the blue Atlantic waters after being deployed off the Georgia coast by scientists from the University of Georgia's Skidaway Institute of Oceanography.

Image by Jackson Schroeder, University of Georgia Skidaway Institute of Oceanography, taken off the coast of Richmond Hill, GA, USA, 2024 / Image courtesy Teledyne Marine





Click HERE for a look at these, and additional entrants.