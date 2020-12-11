 
New Wave Media

December 11, 2020

IKM Works on Pipeline, Umbilicals Concept for Equinor's Barents Sea Oil Discovery

Illustration - alexyz3d

Illustration - alexyz3d

IKM Ocean Design has won a contract with Equinor for a pipeline engineering concept study for the Wisting oil field in the Barents Sea.

Wisting, located in the Barents Sea, 300 kilometers from Norway’s northern coast, in a water depth of 400 meters was discovered by OMV in 2013.

Equinor in December 2019 took over the operatorship for the development phase, while OMV will assume the role as the operator for the operation phase.

Under the contract awarded to IKM Ocean Design, the company will be responsible for the conceptual design of the Wisting pipelines and umbilical’s routing and overall field layout conceptual engineering. 

In addition, the contract includes the conceptual design of the 200 km long gas export pipeline from the Wisting field to the Snøhvit D template. IKM Ocean Design did not provide details on the value of the contract. However, it did share a photo of a cake made to celebrate the contract win.

Credit: Wisting

Worth reminding, Equinor last month awarded several contracts for concept studies for various parts of the development of the Wisting

The studies are expected to further progress the project development towards a final concept select decision.  

Equinor and partners are assessing the use of a cylindrical FPSO for the project, with the decision expected to be made in the second quarter of 2021.

Suppliers that have been awarded contracts in connection with the start of Wisting concept studies are:  Aker Solutions, KBR Ltd., Sevan SSP and Aibel for the FPSO concept study; and Aker Solutions, TechnipFMC, OneSubsea Processing, IKM Ocean Design, and Kongsberg Maritime for SURF (Subsea Production and Processing Equipment, Umbilical, Risers and Flowlines).

Partners in the Wisting project are Equinor (35%), OMV (Norge) AS (25%), Petoro AS (20%) and Idemitsu Petroleum Norge AS (20%).
The partnership aims to make an investment decision for Wisting at the end of 2022.
Credit: Equinor

Related:

Related News

Credit: Minesto

Minesto Delivers First Tidal Energy to Faroese Grid

Tidal energy developer Minesto said Tuesday it has delivered the first tidal energy produced electricity to the Faroese grid."As…

VIDEO Interview: Steve Hall, Chief Executive, Society for Underwater Technology

Last month MTR interviewed Steve Hall, Chief Executive of the Society for Underwater Technology (SUT), for his insights on the growth…

Illustration - Credit: Mocean Energy

Mocean's Wave Energy Device to Power Subsea Oil & Gas Ops

Edinburgh-based wave energy technology firm Mocean Energy has raised £850,000 (USD 1,1 million) to speed up the commercialization…

© Pongbop / Adobe Stock

OTC 2021 Postponed

One of the world's largest conferences and exhibitions dedicated to the offshore energy industry will be postponed next year…

Rear Admiral John Okon, Commander, Naval Meteorology and Oceanography Command

INTERVIEW: RDML John Okon, Commander, Naval Meteorology and Oceanography Command

Recently  the United States Navy  and NOAA signed an agreement to jointly expand the development and operations of unmanned…

David Ince, Event Director, Reed Exhibitions

EDITORIAL: See You Online @ Oi Connect!

Oceanology International, the world's largest exhibition and conference for the subsea sector, was originally scheduled for March 2020…

Featured Companies

VideoRay

VideoRay is the largest volume producer of Underwater ROVs (Remotely Operated Vehicles) in the world. Established in 1999, VideoRay has worked with technology and mission partners throughout the world to develop and prove the small ROV tool for a wide range of applications.

Teledyne Marine

The Teledyne Marine Group provides a sea of solutions to the marine industry - please visit our individual companies for more detailed information on Benthos, Blueview, CDL, DG O'Brien, Gavia, Impulse,ODI, Odom Hydrographic, RD Instruments, Reson, TSS and Webb Research

MetOcean Telematics

MetOcean Telematics, headquartered in Dartmouth, NS, Canada, provides complete end-to-end telematics services, with a focus on niche MetOcean solutions and custom Defence and Security products. A manufacturer of Iridium satellite solutions, drifters, buoys, beacons…

NORBIT Subsea

NORBIT SUBSEA designs and develops wideband multibeam sonars for hydrographic applications, forward-looking applications as well as advanced subsea leakage detection. Our solutions are based on the latest in analog and digital signal processing and our products…

HydroComp, Inc.

Hydrodynamic and propulsion system design tools for naval architecture and the propeller trades – from concept to 3D CAD. Our core mission is providing engineering tools to develop ships, boats, and other marine vehicles – and their propellers – more efficiently and responsibly.

Fischer Connectors Ltd

customer support. assemblies that help customers around the world produce reliable, high-performance electronic devices. resistance to extreme conditions, including defense and security, medical, industrial, instrumentation, audiovisual, transportation, and energy.

Hydrographic Edition July 2020
Search Marine Technology Jobs

Assistant Cook

● Military Sealift Command

Director of Supply Chain Management

Maritime Accounts and Tariffs Manager

● Stockton, CA, United States

First Officer

● Military Sealift Command ● Norfolk, VA, USA

Refrigeration Engineer -

● Military Sealift Command
Post Resume Employers –
Post Jobs
Marine Technology Magazine Cover Nov 2020 -

Marine Technology Reporter is the world's largest audited subsea industry publication serving the offshore energy, subsea defense and scientific communities.

Subscribe
Marine Technology ENews subscription

Marine Technology ENews is the subsea industry's largest circulation and most authoritative ENews Service, delivered to your Email three times per week

Subscribe for MTR E-news