Wednesday, March 27, 2024
 
New Wave Media

March 27, 2024

GEG Wraps Up Subsea7 Fabrication Scope for Aker BP’s Valhall PWP - Fenris Field

  • Two towheads departing the Port of Nigg (Credit: GEG)
  • Two towheads departing the Port of Nigg (Credit: GEG)
  • Two towheads departing the Port of Nigg (Credit: GEG)
  • Two towheads departing the Port of Nigg (Credit: GEG) Two towheads departing the Port of Nigg (Credit: GEG)
  • Two towheads departing the Port of Nigg (Credit: GEG) Two towheads departing the Port of Nigg (Credit: GEG)
  • Two towheads departing the Port of Nigg (Credit: GEG) Two towheads departing the Port of Nigg (Credit: GEG)

Global Energy Group (GEG) has completed the fabrication of two towheads at the Port of Nigg on behalf of Subsea7, for the Aker BP Valhall PWP - Fenris field in the southern North Sea.

The two towheads come complete with equipment interface support frames and buoyancy tank interface frames.

The 66 tn towheads, which are 15 m long and 6 m wide, were manufactured in the Port of Nigg’s 17,000 sqm fabrication facility, before having final painting and coatings completed, ahead of their departure from the site by road.

"We are happy to have executed this project for our valued client Subsea7. The Towheads and associated subsea assets have been fabricated on time and within budget while maintaining our stringent focus on health and safety.

“It’s pleasing to see the growing number of fabrication projects being secured and completed by GEG, which are actively supporting the UK’s energy security ambitions. Our renowned fabrication expertise, commitment to safety and quality, as well as our leading facilities are playing a pivotal role in winning this work,” said Dave MacKay, General Manager of Global Energy Group Fabrication.

GEG's video showing towheads departing the Port of Nigg:


In January 2024, Worley Rosenberg in Norway started construction of platform module for the Valhall PWP-Fenris project, being developed by Aker BP and its partners in the Norwegian part of the North Sea.

The Valhall oil field has been in production since 1982 and the Valhall PWP-Fenris development project aims to extend the life of the field for another 40 years.

Located in the Southern North Sea, the Valhall PWP-Fenris project is one of the largest development projects on the Norwegian shelf. It includes a new centrally located PWP and an unmanned installation.

The total new reserves developed by the project are estimated to 230 million barrels oil equivalent, with the production scheduled to start in 2027.

Pandion Energy is the partner in Valhall, and PGNiG Upstream Norway is the partner in Fenris, which is situated 50 kilometers away.

Related News

(Credit: Optime Subsea)

Optime Subsea to Deliver Two ROCS for Deepest Gas Field Offshore Norway

Optime Subsea has been contracted by Equinor to deliver two Remotely Operated Control Systems (ROCS) for use at the operator’s…

© Elnur / Adobe Stock

Oceaneering and GDi Team Up for Oil and Gas Digital Asset Management

Oceaneering International has signed a strategic collaboration agreement with Global Design Innovation (GDi) to deliver digital…

Noble Viking drillship will be used for three-well drilling campaign at Malampaya field (Credit: Noble Corporation)

OneSubsea to Supply Subsea Wellheads for Prime Energy’s Malampaya Field

Prime Energy has awarded of a contract to OneSubsea, a Schlumberger company, for the supply of wellheads, christmas trees (control equipment)…

Flexible pipelines coils being loaded in England (Credit: Enauta)

Final Subsea System Components for Atlanta FPSO En Route to Brazil

The final pieces of subsea system equipment that will support the production from Enauta’s floating production storage and…

Rendering of ULSTEIN SX232 vessel (Credit: Ulstein)

Ulstein Introduces New Subsea Vessel for Offshore Energy Market

Norwegian shipbuilder and ship designer Ulstein has developed a new subsea vessel - ULSTEIN SX232 – designed to service the…

(Credit: Spirit Energy)

Spirit Energy Hires Shearwater for CCS Seismic Survey in UK

UK-based oil and gas firm Spirit Energy has awarded a contract to Shearwater Geoservices to conduct a seismic survey in the East Irish Sea…

Featured Companies

Digital Edge Subsea Ltd

A world leader in offshore digital video recording (DVR) + inspection systems. Digital Edge Subsea develops and manufactures DVR products for use throughout the offshore oil and gas industry including diving, remote operated vehicle (ROV) and topside operations.

HydroComp, Inc.

Hydrodynamic and propulsion system design tools for naval architecture and the propeller trades – from concept to 3D CAD. Our core mission is providing engineering tools to develop ships, boats, and other marine vehicles – and their propellers – more efficiently and responsibly.

NORBIT Subsea

NORBIT SUBSEA designs and develops wideband multibeam sonars for hydrographic applications, forward-looking applications as well as advanced subsea leakage detection. Our solutions are based on the latest in analog and digital signal processing and our products…

VideoRay

VideoRay is the largest volume producer of Underwater ROVs (Remotely Operated Vehicles) in the world. Established in 1999, VideoRay has worked with technology and mission partners throughout the world to develop and prove the small ROV tool for a wide range of applications.

Teledyne Marine

The Teledyne Marine Group provides a sea of solutions to the marine industry - please visit our individual companies for more detailed information on Benthos, Blueview, CDL, DG O'Brien, Gavia, Impulse,ODI, Odom Hydrographic, RD Instruments, Reson, TSS and Webb Research

SubCtech GmbH

SubCtech is a German manufacturer, maker of the OceanPack ship based measurement systems used for scientific research and industrial monitoring of water quality and oceanographic parameters. SubCtech also excels in ROV and subsea Li-Ion battery technology. The…
The February 2024 edition of Marine Technology Reporter is focused on Oceanographic topics and technologies.
Read the Magazine Sponsored by

Podcast: Deep Dive with Rhonda Moniz
Search Marine Technology Jobs

Chief Engineer - with sign-on bonus and relocation package

● Jacksonville, FL, United States

Medical Services Officer

● Military Sealift Command

Pumpman

● Military Sealift Command

Third Assistant Engineer (D)

● NOAA

Survey Technician (Rotational 60/30)

● NOAA
Post Resume Employers –
Post Jobs
Marine Technology Magazine Cover Jan 2024 -

Marine Technology Reporter is the world's largest audited subsea industry publication serving the offshore energy, subsea defense and scientific communities.

Subscribe
Marine Technology ENews subscription

Marine Technology ENews is the subsea industry's largest circulation and most authoritative ENews Service, delivered to your Email three times per week

Subscribe for MTR E-news