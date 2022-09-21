Thursday, September 22, 2022
 
UK Navy Acquires Three REMUS 100 UUVs

(Photo: HII)

(Photo: HII)

Global defense and technologies partner HII announced Wednesday the delivery of three REMUS 100s unmanned underwater vehicles (UUVs) to the U.K. Royal Navy. The new systems bring enhanced endurance and the latest generation of sensors and payloads, allowing for increased data quality and mission efficiency, HII said.

“We’re proud to continue our longstanding partnership with the U.K. Royal Navy,” said Duane Fotheringham, president of the Unmanned Systems business group at HII’s Mission Technologies division. “Our newest REMUS 100s will bolster their existing fleet with increased capability for the U.K.’s subsea autonomous operations.”

With these new systems, the U.K.’s Ministry of Defence has acquired a mix of REMUS 100s and REMUS 600s used for mine countermeasure operations over the last 20 years. The Ministry of Defence’s first two REMUS 100s, acquired in 2002, are still in operation today.

“On behalf of the frontline users, I’m delighted to accept into service this refresh of REMUS 100,” said Cmdr. Rory Armstrong, mine warfare lead at the U.K. Navy Command Headquarters. “Our use of the REMUS family of vehicles over the last two decades has paved the way for a future mine countermeasures capability with autonomy at its core. These vehicles represent an exciting evolution of our existing small autonomous underwater vehicle fleet and will make a valued contribution to the Royal Navy as a force for good both in home waters and on an expeditionary basis.”

HII has sold more than 600 UUVs to 30 countries worldwide, including 14 NATO member countries like the U.K.

Post Resume
