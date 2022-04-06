 
New Wave Media

April 6, 2022

Ashtead Technology Names Middle East Director

Scott Stephen - Credit: Ashtead Technology

UK-based subsea rental equipment and solutions specialist Ashtead Technology has appointed Scott Stephen as the new Regional General Manager for its Middle East business.

"Based in Abu Dhabi, Mr. Stephen will help to solidify the company’s existing market position in the region and spearhead further business expansion as part of its international growth strategy,"  Ashtead Technology said.

Allan Pirie, Ashtead Technology CEO, said: “The Middle East represents a significant growth opportunity for our business and we are delighted to have Scott leading our operations in the region and driving the next phase of growth. This recent strategic appointment reflects our ambitious growth plans for the region, and internationally, as we look to expand our service offering across all key offshore energy markets to solve our customers’ underwater survey, mechanical solutions, and asset integrity challenges.”

Ashtead Technology strengthened its position in the Middle East with the acquisition of Abu Dhabi based TES Survey Equipment Services in 2016. In 2019, the company invested in a new facility in Musaffah, Abu Dhabi, to expand its footprint and increase the range of equipment and services offered in the region.

