 
New Wave Media

March 23, 2021

Baker Hughes, Horisont Energi Working on Barents Sea Carbon Capture Project

Credit: Dmitry Kovalchuk/AdobeStock

Credit: Dmitry Kovalchuk/AdobeStock

Oilfield services giant Baker Hughes and the Norwegian "carbontech" start-up, Horisont Energi have signed an agreement to jointly explore development and integration of technologies for the Polaris carbon storage project in the Barents Sea, offshore Norway.

Under the agreement, the two companies will explore the development and integration of technologies to minimize the carbon footprint, cost and delivery time of carbon capture, transport and storage (CCTS).

Horisont Energi's Polaris offshore carbon storage facility is part of its “Barents Blue” project, described as the first global and full-scale carbon neutral “blue” ammonia production plant. 

The Polaris project is expected to have a total carbon storage capacity in excess of 100 million tons, which is equivalent to twice Norway’s annual greenhouse gas emissions. 

Currently at the concept phase, the facility is expected to enter the construction phase in the second half of 2022. 

As part of its overall goals, Polaris aims to have the lowest carbon storage cost globally, paving the way for profitable CCTS facilities that are not reliant on government support schemes.

“The global carbon technology market is emerging for carbon storage and utilization,” said Bjørgulf Haukelidsæter Eidesen, CEO of Horisont Energi. “With Baker Hughes, we will scale solutions across the carbon value chain to accelerate the decarbonization of the energy industry. Our complementary competencies allow for a strategic partnership for scalable, energy-efficient and flexible technology solutions.”  

“Baker Hughes has a broad and established portfolio of CCTS technology and proven expertise in executing some of the North Sea’s most complex offshore projects,” said Uwem Ukpong, executive vice president of regions, alliances and enterprise sales at Baker Hughes. “We are proud to be partnering with Horisont Energi for new energy frontiers, taking the Polaris carbon storage project from concept to reality.”

In addition to collaborating for the Polaris offshore carbon storage facility, Baker Hughes and Horisont Energi will also work together to develop processes and technologies across the carbon capture value chain, including:

  • Reduction of carbon footprint in the well construction and subsea segments
  • High-efficiency turbomachinery technology including compressors and turbines for syngas, steam, CO2 and air
  • Low- to zero-emissions power and heat generation for clean ammonia plants
  • Development of pre-front-end engineering and design (FEED) and FEED activities to prepare for project execution of offshore carbon storage assets
  • •Life-of-field service model for the life cycle of carbon storage projects, including site selection, drilling, and power to subsea infrastructure

     

Related News

© Alexey Seafarer/AdobeStock

VIDEO: MarTID Survey Looks at Pandemic’s Impact on Seafarer Training

2020 presented a monumental challenge for many industries and workers, particularly seafarers, as COVID-19 effectively left…

Credit: Van Oord

Van Oord's Offshore Vessel to Cut Emissions, Fuel Consumption with FUELSAVE Tech

Dutch marine contractor and offshore installation services company Van Oord will install a combustion conditioning system…

Image courtesy Bedrock Ocean Exploration

Bedrock Scores $8M in Funding to Fast Track Ocean Data Initiatives

Bedrock Ocean Exploration, which was created to make the business of gathering, processing and disseminating accurate information…

Credit: GAZ-SYSTEMS

GateHouse Maritime's Technology to Protect Baltic Sea Pipeline

Maritime analytics and data company GateHouse Maritime has won a contract with the Polish gas transmission system operator GAZ-SYSTEMS…

Credit: MENCK

Allseas to Use MENCK Hammers for German Offshore Wind Project

Acteon's pile-driving operating company MENCK has won a contract with offshore installation company Allseas to deliver piledriving…

Credit: Oceaneering

Oceaneering Wins Integrated Rig Services Deal in Gulf of Mexico

Oceaneering's Subsea Robotics (SSR) and Offshore Projects Group (OPG) have been awarded an integrated rig services contract…

Featured Companies

VideoRay

VideoRay is the largest volume producer of Underwater ROVs (Remotely Operated Vehicles) in the world. Established in 1999, VideoRay has worked with technology and mission partners throughout the world to develop and prove the small ROV tool for a wide range of applications.

Teledyne Marine

The Teledyne Marine Group provides a sea of solutions to the marine industry - please visit our individual companies for more detailed information on Benthos, Blueview, CDL, DG O'Brien, Gavia, Impulse,ODI, Odom Hydrographic, RD Instruments, Reson, TSS and Webb Research

MetOcean Telematics

MetOcean Telematics, headquartered in Dartmouth, NS, Canada, provides complete end-to-end telematics services, with a focus on niche MetOcean solutions and custom Defence and Security products. A manufacturer of Iridium satellite solutions, drifters, buoys, beacons…

NORBIT Subsea

NORBIT SUBSEA designs and develops wideband multibeam sonars for hydrographic applications, forward-looking applications as well as advanced subsea leakage detection. Our solutions are based on the latest in analog and digital signal processing and our products…

HydroComp, Inc.

Hydrodynamic and propulsion system design tools for naval architecture and the propeller trades – from concept to 3D CAD. Our core mission is providing engineering tools to develop ships, boats, and other marine vehicles – and their propellers – more efficiently and responsibly.

Sensor Technology Ltd

Sensor Technology Ltd. specializes in custom acoustic transducers, hydrophones and piezoelectric ceramics. The company performs all processes at one location, resulting in fully optimized product designs, end-to-end quality assurance and tight control over delivery scheduling.
Marine Technology Reporter takes a deep dive into Oceanography in its February 2021 eMagazine edition, including insights on the GO-BGC Array Project to Monitor Ocean Health.
Read the Magazine Sponsored by

Inside the GO-BGC Array Project to Monitor Ocean Health

Hydrographic Edition July 2020
Search Marine Technology Jobs

Refrigeration Engineer -

● Military Sealift Command

Assistant Cook

● Military Sealift Command

Steward Cook

● Military Sealift Command

Project Engineer

● Metal Shark

DOCKMASTER - ALABAMA SHIPYARD

● Alabama Shipyard
Post Resume Employers –
Post Jobs
Marine Technology Magazine Cover Jan 2021 - Underwater Vehicle Annual

Marine Technology Reporter is the world's largest audited subsea industry publication serving the offshore energy, subsea defense and scientific communities.

Subscribe
Marine Technology ENews subscription

Marine Technology ENews is the subsea industry's largest circulation and most authoritative ENews Service, delivered to your Email three times per week

Subscribe for MTR E-news