 
New Wave Media

July 16, 2024

Bluestream Lands Subsea Remedial Job at Two North Sea Offshore Wind Farms

Go Electra multi-purpose service vessel (Credit: Bluestream)

Go Electra multi-purpose service vessel (Credit: Bluestream)

Bluestream, an OEG Renewables business, has secured a large remedial campaign on two offshore wind farms in the German sector of the Southern North Sea.

Bluestream has been awarded a remedial campaign by Vattenfall and Stadtwerke München on the DanTysk and Sandbank offshore wind farms located 90 kilometres off the coast of Schleswig-Holstein in the German sector of the Southern North Sea.

The Netherlands-based company will provide their specialist subsea and topside services, leveraging their experience and capabilities in operating with divers and rope access specialists on offshore energy infrastructure.

The remedial campaign which will run for around 35 days includes the replacement of Impressed Current Cathodic Protection (ICCP) systems that prevent corrosion in the metal structure of the turbine foundation and tower, replacement of various reference cells, debris removal and sonar transponder exchanges.

Bluestream will charter the Go Electra multi-purpose service vessel with air dive spread and a Seaeye Tiger observation class ROV to deliver the scope with a focus on safety and quality a core priority.

The DanTysk and Sandbank wind farms, completed in 2014 and 2017 respectively, have a combined capacity of 576 MW and cover an area of 150 square km with 152 turbines.

The remedial works by Bluestream are expected to ensure the continued integrity and operational performance of these offshore wind assets, which are critical to supporting Germany’s and the EU’s energy transition ambitions.

“We are delighted to be working with Vattenfall on this important remedial campaign delivering our specialist subsea and topside services, leveraging our significant experience managing inspection and maintenance campaigns in these types of shallow water offshore environments.

“OEG Renewables and Bluestream have positioned themselves as valued partners in the supply chain for offshore wind, delivering integrated solutions to offshore wind farm operators and OEMs in Europe and beyond, and supporting the global energy transition,” said Rutger Lieverse, Commercial Manager of Bluestream.

Related News

Rolf de Vries (Credit: OEG Renewables)

OEG Renewables Names Subsea Chief

OEG Renewables, offshore wind division of OEG Energy Group, has appointed Rolf de Vries as its subsea director.The OEG Renewables’…

(Credit: Technip Energies)

Technip Energies and Partners to Develop Reusable Floating Wind Anchors

Technip Energies, in partnership with Université Gustave Eiffel, Valeco, and OPEN-C Foundation, has launched the PAREF project…

(Credit: SLB OneSubsea)

SLB OneSubsea Gets TotalEnergies’ Kaminho Deepwater Job Off Angola

SLB, through its OneSubsea joint venture, has secured a contract from TotalEnergies to provide subsea production system,…

(Source: TGS)

TGS Set for Offshore Wind Measurement Campaign in Morro Bay Off California

Norwegian seismic firm TGS has announced a new campaign for offshore wind and metocean measurement located in Morro Bay, off the U.S.

PXGEO’s MantaRay is a hovering autonomous underwater vehicle engineered to deploy and recover ocean bottom nodes with minimal impact to the ocean floor. Source: PXGEO

Autonomous Survey Technology: Cutting the Umbilical

There is a flurry of development underway to cut seafloor seismic and geotechnical survey technologies free from on-site control.The deeper you go…

Illustration: Finnestad

Norway Gives Six Companies Carbon Storage Licenses in North Sea

Norwegian Ministry of Energy has offered four new exploration licenses for CO2 storage on the Norwegian continental shelf to Equinor…

Featured Companies

SubCtech GmbH

SubCtech’s (”Subsea Technologies for the Marine Environment”) team already has more than 30 years of experience in the subsea and marine technology. Today, with 70+ employees, the company is still privately owned. We offer underwater technologies, subsea solutions and ocean monitoring systems.

NORBIT Subsea

NORBIT SUBSEA designs and develops wideband multibeam sonars for hydrographic applications, forward-looking applications as well as advanced subsea leakage detection. Our solutions are based on the latest in analog and digital signal processing and our products…

Advanced Navigation

Advanced Navigation is a global company headquartered in Sydney, Australia. We are one of the most innovative providers of inertial navigation systems, acoustic navigation solutions, and robotics technology. Trusted by many of the world’s leading technology companies…

VideoRay

VideoRay is the largest volume producer of Underwater ROVs (Remotely Operated Vehicles) in the world. Established in 1999, VideoRay has worked with technology and mission partners throughout the world to develop and prove the small ROV tool for a wide range of applications.

Digital Edge Subsea Ltd

A world leader in offshore digital video recording (DVR) + inspection systems. Digital Edge Subsea develops and manufactures DVR products for use throughout the offshore oil and gas industry including diving, remote operated vehicle (ROV) and topside operations.

Massa Products Corporation

Massa Products Corporation designs, engineers, and manufactures sonar and ultrasonic products for use in ocean, air, and fluids. Founded by Frank Massa, the man who pioneered the field of electroacoustics over 75 years ago, Massa is the only company that remains…
The February 2024 edition of Marine Technology Reporter is focused on Oceanographic topics and technologies.
Read the Magazine Sponsored by

How to Choose the Best Inertial Solution for your Application and Accuracy Needs
Search Marine Technology Jobs

Chief Radio Electronics Technician

● Military Sealift Command

Electrician

● Military Sealift Command

Third Assistant Engineer (Rotational 60/30)

● NOAA

Ship Communications Officer (IAM)

● Military Sealift Command

Deck Engineer Machinist

● Military Sealift Command
Post Resume Employers –
Post Jobs
Marine Technology Magazine Cover May 2024 -

Marine Technology Reporter is the world's largest audited subsea industry publication serving the offshore energy, subsea defense and scientific communities.

Subscribe
Marine Technology ENews subscription

Marine Technology ENews is the subsea industry's largest circulation and most authoritative ENews Service, delivered to your Email three times per week

Subscribe for MTR E-news