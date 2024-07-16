Bluestream Lands Subsea Remedial Job at Two North Sea Offshore Wind Farms

Bluestream, an OEG Renewables business, has secured a large remedial campaign on two offshore wind farms in the German sector of the Southern North Sea.

Bluestream has been awarded a remedial campaign by Vattenfall and Stadtwerke München on the DanTysk and Sandbank offshore wind farms located 90 kilometres off the coast of Schleswig-Holstein in the German sector of the Southern North Sea.

The Netherlands-based company will provide their specialist subsea and topside services, leveraging their experience and capabilities in operating with divers and rope access specialists on offshore energy infrastructure.

The remedial campaign which will run for around 35 days includes the replacement of Impressed Current Cathodic Protection (ICCP) systems that prevent corrosion in the metal structure of the turbine foundation and tower, replacement of various reference cells, debris removal and sonar transponder exchanges.

Bluestream will charter the Go Electra multi-purpose service vessel with air dive spread and a Seaeye Tiger observation class ROV to deliver the scope with a focus on safety and quality a core priority.

The DanTysk and Sandbank wind farms, completed in 2014 and 2017 respectively, have a combined capacity of 576 MW and cover an area of 150 square km with 152 turbines.

The remedial works by Bluestream are expected to ensure the continued integrity and operational performance of these offshore wind assets, which are critical to supporting Germany’s and the EU’s energy transition ambitions.

“We are delighted to be working with Vattenfall on this important remedial campaign delivering our specialist subsea and topside services, leveraging our significant experience managing inspection and maintenance campaigns in these types of shallow water offshore environments.

“OEG Renewables and Bluestream have positioned themselves as valued partners in the supply chain for offshore wind, delivering integrated solutions to offshore wind farm operators and OEMs in Europe and beyond, and supporting the global energy transition,” said Rutger Lieverse, Commercial Manager of Bluestream.