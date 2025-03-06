 
New Wave Media

March 6, 2025

FSI Debuts AquaStack Acoustic Multi-Spectrum Source

Image courtesy FSI

Image courtesy FSI

Falmouth Scientific, Inc. (FSI) announced the AquaStack Acoustic Multi-Spectrum Source (AMS), the latest in FSI’s AquaPulse series for seismic, sub-bottom, and 3DUHR survey applications. Developed with patented technology awarded to Fred Hegg and Joe Sparks, AquaStack allows operators to switch its output spectrum on the fly, enabling users to select a lower frequency mode for deeper penetration when surveying challenging geologic formations or a standard frequency for higher resolution imaging—all from a single, versatile source.

Key features of AquaStack include:
• Dual AquaPulse Acoustic Sources delivering remarkable signal repeatability
• On-the-fly frequency spectrum switching that provides dual acoustic spectrums tailored to specific survey requirements
• Enhanced versatility designed to meet the evolving needs of marine geophysics, academic and underwater acoustic survey professionals

AquaStack offers a cost-effective, efficient solution for capturing high-resolution seismic data and detailed sub-bottom images. Its innovative design simplifies the operational shipboard integration requirements while maximizing survey performance in diverse, challenging underwater environments.

Available double stacked configurations include 18-inch Standard Displacement (SD), 18-inch High Displacement (HD), 36-inch Standard Displacement (SD), and 36-inch High Displacement (HD). The 36-inch models, weighing 350 kg, deliver higher power and lower frequency than the portable 18-inch 55 kg models, while the HD models feature a longer cycle time, producing longer wavelengths for a lower frequency output.

  • Visit FSI at Ocean Business booth W86

Related News

© katestudio / Adobe Stock

Abu Dhabi’s TAQA Looks into Cyprus Interconnector Project

Cyprus's Energy Minister, George Papanastasiou, said on Thursday that Abu Dhabi's TAQA is interested in investing in and supporting the delivery of an

GEOHIDRA Image: TDI-Brooks

TDI-Brooks Completes Trinidad Geotechnical Project

TDI-Brooks reportst that it "effectively and safely" carried out a third-party geotechnical coring project for Geohidra.

Image courtesy Deep BV/Clear-Com

Clear-Com’s Gen-IC Virtual Intercom Enhances Deep BV’s Sustainable, Remote Maritime Surveys

Clear-Com announced acollaboration with Deep BV, a pioneering survey company specializing in hydrography, marine geophysics…

© chungking / Adobe Stock

NOC Completes Scottish Roadmap for Offshore Wind Environmental Monitoring

The UK’s National Oceanography Centre (NOC) has delivered a roadmap to guide the observation of ocean to increase the understanding…

Copyright Kevin/AdobeStock

Chinese Rover said to Find Evidence of Martian Ocean, Beaches

China’s Zhurong rover reportedly uncovered evidence beneath Mars’ surface that appears to be ancient sandy beaches, hinting…

Source: DML

AiP Granted for Additive Manufacturing of Pressure Vessels for Human Occupancy

DEEP Manufacturing Limited (DML) has secured DNV approval in principle (AiP) for its use of wire arc additive manufacturing…

Featured Companies

R.M. Young Company

Founded in 1964, R.M. Young Company specializes in the development and manufacture of professional meteorological instruments renowned for their cost-effectiveness and reliability. Their precision weather instruments have earned global acclaim, underpinned by exceptional…

Digital Edge Subsea Ltd

A world leader in offshore digital video recording (DVR) + inspection systems. Digital Edge Subsea develops and manufactures DVR products for use throughout the offshore oil and gas industry including diving, remote operated vehicle (ROV) and topside operations.

Massa Products Corporation

Massa Products Corporation designs, engineers, and manufactures sonar and ultrasonic products for use in ocean, air, and fluids. Founded by Frank Massa, the man who pioneered the field of electroacoustics over 75 years ago, Massa is the only company that remains…

Teledyne Marine

The Teledyne Marine Group provides a sea of solutions to the marine industry - please visit our individual companies for more detailed information on Benthos, Blueview, CDL, DG O'Brien, Gavia, Impulse,ODI, Odom Hydrographic, RD Instruments, Reson, TSS and Webb Research

Kraken Robotics

Headquartered in St. John’s, Newfoundland, Kraken Sonar Systems Inc. is a marine technology company engaged in the design and development of high performance sonars and acoustic velocity sensors for military and commercial applications. The Kraken team includes…

HydroComp, Inc.

Hydrodynamic and propulsion system design tools for naval architecture and the propeller trades – from concept to 3D CAD. Our core mission is providing engineering tools to develop ships, boats, and other marine vehicles – and their propellers – more efficiently and responsibly.
In this edition MTR explores the drivers for subsea exploration in 2025 and beyond
Read the Magazine Sponsored by

Authors & Contributors
Search Marine Technology Jobs

Pumpman

● Military Sealift Command

First Assistant Engineer - Mixed Work Schedule

● Military Sealift Command

Third Assistant Engineer

● Military Sealift Command

Deck Engineer Machinist

● Military Sealift Command

Ship Communications Officer (IAM)

● Military Sealift Command
Post Resume Employers –
Post Jobs
Marine Technology Magazine Cover Jan 2025 -

Marine Technology Reporter is the world's largest audited subsea industry publication serving the offshore energy, subsea defense and scientific communities.

Subscribe
Marine Technology ENews subscription

Marine Technology ENews is the subsea industry's largest circulation and most authoritative ENews Service, delivered to your Email three times per week

Subscribe for MTR E-news