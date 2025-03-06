FSI Debuts AquaStack Acoustic Multi-Spectrum Source

Falmouth Scientific, Inc. (FSI) announced the AquaStack Acoustic Multi-Spectrum Source (AMS), the latest in FSI’s AquaPulse series for seismic, sub-bottom, and 3DUHR survey applications. Developed with patented technology awarded to Fred Hegg and Joe Sparks, AquaStack allows operators to switch its output spectrum on the fly, enabling users to select a lower frequency mode for deeper penetration when surveying challenging geologic formations or a standard frequency for higher resolution imaging—all from a single, versatile source.

Key features of AquaStack include:

• Dual AquaPulse Acoustic Sources delivering remarkable signal repeatability

• On-the-fly frequency spectrum switching that provides dual acoustic spectrums tailored to specific survey requirements

• Enhanced versatility designed to meet the evolving needs of marine geophysics, academic and underwater acoustic survey professionals

AquaStack offers a cost-effective, efficient solution for capturing high-resolution seismic data and detailed sub-bottom images. Its innovative design simplifies the operational shipboard integration requirements while maximizing survey performance in diverse, challenging underwater environments.

Available double stacked configurations include 18-inch Standard Displacement (SD), 18-inch High Displacement (HD), 36-inch Standard Displacement (SD), and 36-inch High Displacement (HD). The 36-inch models, weighing 350 kg, deliver higher power and lower frequency than the portable 18-inch 55 kg models, while the HD models feature a longer cycle time, producing longer wavelengths for a lower frequency output.