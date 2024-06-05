 
New Wave Media

June 5, 2024

DeepOcean Grabs Offshore Recycling Contract in UK

(Credit: DeepOcean)

(Credit: DeepOcean)

Ocean services provider DeepOcean has been awarded a significant recycling project from an international operator, to be executed on the UK continental shelf.

DeepOcean's Aberdeen office will oversee project management and engineering operations, with offshore activities scheduled during 2024.

The comprehensive campaign spans over 120 days and is segmented into five sub-campaigns, each addressing specific tasks crucial for the decommissioning process.

These campaigns include the recovery of concrete mattresses, spools, flexibles, flowlines, jumpers, suction anchor, multiple structures and final debris clearance with the addition of a subsea rock installation campaign to conduct final seabed remediation.

For the execution of the project, DeepOcean will employ Edda Freya, which will be be utilizing its 2300m2 of deck space and 400Te AHC crane, with two moonpool launched 220 HP Kystdesign WROVs.

The Normand Jarstein will also be deployed, the company said.

Upon successful recovery, all items will be transported and offloaded onshore for appropriate reuse, recycling, or disposal, adhering to stringent environmental regulations.

Through close collaboration with DeepOcean’s selected waste management contractor, reuse options for all concrete mattresses will be sought, demonstrating our commitment to the environment and needs of our client with a continued focus to maximize re-use for all recovered materials.

"We are delighted to have been selected to perform this decommissioning project and this contract award reflects our team's proficiency in executing complex subsea projects with a focus on safety, environmental responsibility, and efficiency”, said Gary Scott, UK Commercial Manager and Legal Counsel at DeepOcean.

