Enshore Subsea Gets Inch Cape Offshore Wind Export Cables Job

U.K.-based Enshore Subsea has secured the export cable installation contract for Inch Cape offshore wind farm, one of Scotland’s largest offshore wind farm projects.

Inch Cape will have two 85 kilometer, 220kV, three-phase export cables which, based on their diameter and weight, are amongst the largest export cables in the world.

Each cable will be delivered in three sections and will require offshore field joints.

During the project Enshore Subsea will be responsible for the export cable installation including transfer from port to site, lay and burial, support during jointing and deployment of the cable protection system.

Enshore Subsea will also be in charge of all pull-in operations and installation of the export cables, into both the transition joint bay (TJB) at Cockenzie, East Lothian, and the offshore substation located off the Angus coastline.

The company will begin offshore works in summer 2025. Cable laying will be carried out using the CMOS Installer cable laying vessel (CLV). The cable will be buried using assets from Enshore Subsea’s fleet of subsea trenchers.

At almost 1.1 GW, Inch Cape offshore wind farm is located off the Angus coastline, in water depths ranging from 40 to 59 meters.

It will be made up of 72 offshore wind turbines, each standing up to 274 meters tall and rated at 14 MW. The turbines will be supplied by Vestas, Jan De Nul will be in charge of the installation of monopiles.

“Inch Cape Offshore Wind Farm is a significant project for the UK, and we are proud that we can play our part. We are looking forward to working with the Inch Cape team and other partners to bring the development to life,” said Pierre Boyde, Enshore Subsea Managing Director.

The financial close for the Inch Cape offshore wind farm, developed by ESB and Red Rock Renewables as equal joint owners, was reached in January 2025, raising more than $4.3 billion in funding.