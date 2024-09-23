Exail Phins INS Central to MBARI AUV Fleet Upgrade

Built on Fiber-Optic Gyroscope (FOG) technology, the Phins Compact C7 INS was chosen for its ability to deliver survey-grade navigation at depths of down to 6,000 meters. Its compact OEM design allows for seamless integration with MBARI’s existing AUVs, while its compatibility with additional navigation tools enhances overall accuracy, meeting MBARI’s operational needs.

The Monterey Bay Aquarium Research Institute (MBARI) chose the Exail Phins Compact C7 Inertial Navigation System (INS) to upgrade its deepwater Autonomous Underwater Vehicle (AUV) fleet.

