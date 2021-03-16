 
New Wave Media

March 16, 2021

Greensea Announces Free Webinar Series

Greensea CEO, Ben Kinnaman (Photo: Greensea)

Greensea, creator of OPENSEA, the universal open architecture software platform for the marine industry, will host a webinar series aimed at those interested in robotics, entrepreneurship and the marine industry.

The webinar series, entitled The Mixtape Sessions, will be led by a variety of different speakers, including both Greensea employees and other partners, and will take on different formats based on the discussion topic with all sessions allowing for an open conversation between speakers and participants.

“Like everyone else, Greensea has been unable to meet face-to-face with our customers, partners, or employees,” said Greensea CEO, Ben Kinnaman. “After a long winter in Vermont, we wanted to do something virtual, but also something that gets away from ‘the standard corporate webinar’ format. We want to have open and honest conversations with people about the issues and concerns that face all of us working in the marine industry. Hopefully, people will leave a Mixtape Session feeling like they learned something they might not have known and that they have had a good time.”

Kinnaman added, “All of the presenters are passionate about their chosen topics. Most of us aren’t professional public speakers, so Greensea’s Mixtape Sessions may lack that corporate polish, but they should be fun. I’m hoping to present from Greensea’s neighborhood pub, if they’ll have me, to ensure that the atmosphere for my topic is even more relaxed.”

The first Mixtape session will be held March 24 on the topic “An Open Architecture Framework for the Next Generation of ROVs” and will be conducted in an interview format with Ben Kinnaman being interviewed by Marybeth Gilliam, Greensea CMO.

The Mixtape Session series will run through 2021, with an event happening most months. For more information, and to register, visit Greensea.com/events. We want to hear from you as well, if you would like to collaborate on your own Mixtape session, email events@greensea.com. Mixtape Sessions will be recorded and available for download by registered users after each event.

