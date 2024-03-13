 
New Wave Media

March 13, 2024

Greensea IQ Signs Contract with BUVI Scandinavia

Source: Greensea IQ

Source: Greensea IQ

Marine robotics software and solutions company, Greensea IQ, has contracted BUVI Scandinavia (BUVI) to join its international sales team.

The signing follows the recent signing of the Spanish sales representative Uniformidad Y Suminstros De Proteccion (USP).

The introduction of these two new additions represents a significant milestone in Greensea IQ’s continuous global expansion efforts and commitment to providing exceptional service and support to clients worldwide. With this expansion, Greensea IQ’s footprint will now encompass Finland, Norway, Sweden, and Spain.

The new business relationships will see BUVI and USP represent Greensea IQ and its complete range of Bayonet autonomous underwater ground vehicles (AUGVs).

BUVI was established in 2011 and has extensive experience in ROVs, underwater technology and other underwater assignments. BUVI Scandinavia offers consultation, training, and support to deliver subsea solutions and technology that is capable, efficient, and user-friendly for their customers. Serving as Greensea IQ’s international representative, BUVI will support sales for Greensea IQ’s Bayonet AUGVs to its clientele across all of Scandinavia.

“BUVI Scandinavia has been following the development of Greensea IQ and its software in ROVs for some time,” said Marie Fleetwood, CEO & Marketing BUVI Scandinavia. “Now that BUVI Scandinavia’s focus on underwater solutions has taken bigger steps towards search, security, police, military, defense, and surveillance, the Bayonet AUGV range has become an obvious and perfect addition to our portfolio of products and solutions.”

USP, backed by 40 years of expertise, stands as a distinguished authority in advising and equipping various sectors, including law enforcement, armed forces, private security, and the civil sector. It specializes in providing superior solutions for police and military needs, including ballistic solutions and specific products tailored to diverse requirements.

Related News

L to R: Charles Chiau, CTO and Co-founder of Bedrock and Jean-Marc Binois, Chief Commercial Officer of Exail (Credit: Exail)

Bedrock Picks Exail’s Phins 9 Navigation for Next-Gen AUV

Exail has concluded its first sale of the Phins 9 Compact Inertial Navigation System (INS) to Bedrock, an underwater data…

(Credit: Spirit Energy)

Spirit Energy Hires Shearwater for CCS Seismic Survey in UK

UK-based oil and gas firm Spirit Energy has awarded a contract to Shearwater Geoservices to conduct a seismic survey in the East Irish Sea…

The A.IKANBILIS tehtherless, Hovering Autonomous Underwater Vehicle (HAUV) being launched in the foreground, with the Unmanned Surface Vehicle (USV) Autonomous Surveyor in action in the background (Credit: Subsea Europe Services)

Subsea Europe Services Gets Multi-Million Dollar Funding Boost

Germany-based autonomous marine survey and underwater inspection solutions provider Subsea Europe Services has completed…

GeoPulse 2 Sub-Bottom Profiler (Credit: GeoAcoustics)

GeoAcoustis Launches New Sub-Bottom Profiler and Software Integration Capabilities

Hydroacoustic sensor technology developer GeoAcoustics has launched the GeoPulse 2 Sub-Bottom Profiler, while also announcing…

Renderings of forward pressure vessel and flooded wet bay that houses the EK80 electronics and transducers. (Image: Teledyne Marine)

Teledyne Integrating the Kongsberg EK80 WBT Mini Into Its Slocum Gliders

Teledyne Marine and Kongsberg Discovery are working together to integrate the Kongsberg EK80 WBT Mini Scientific echo sounder…

(Credit: Enhanced Drilling)

Enhanced Drilling Wins Equinor Contract for Norwegian Ops

Enhanced Drilling has secured a five-year frame agreement with Equinor to provide its subsea technologies to be used for…

Featured Companies

HydroComp, Inc.

Hydrodynamic and propulsion system design tools for naval architecture and the propeller trades – from concept to 3D CAD. Our core mission is providing engineering tools to develop ships, boats, and other marine vehicles – and their propellers – more efficiently and responsibly.

Teledyne Marine

The Teledyne Marine Group provides a sea of solutions to the marine industry - please visit our individual companies for more detailed information on Benthos, Blueview, CDL, DG O'Brien, Gavia, Impulse,ODI, Odom Hydrographic, RD Instruments, Reson, TSS and Webb Research

Harvest Technology Group

Harvest Technology Group Limited is a global leader in network-optimised remote operations that deliver real-time remote control, communication, automation, and monitoring capabilities. Headquartered in Perth, Australia, the group of companies is revolutionising remote operations with ultra-secure…

Massa Products Corporation

Massa Products Corporation designs, engineers, and manufactures sonar and ultrasonic products for use in ocean, air, and fluids. Founded by Frank Massa, the man who pioneered the field of electroacoustics over 75 years ago, Massa is the only company that remains…

NORBIT Subsea

NORBIT SUBSEA designs and develops wideband multibeam sonars for hydrographic applications, forward-looking applications as well as advanced subsea leakage detection. Our solutions are based on the latest in analog and digital signal processing and our products…

Advanced Navigation

Advanced Navigation is a global company headquartered in Sydney, Australia. We are one of the most innovative providers of inertial navigation systems, acoustic navigation solutions, and robotics technology. Trusted by many of the world’s leading technology companies…
The February 2024 edition of Marine Technology Reporter is focused on Oceanographic topics and technologies.
Read the Magazine Sponsored by

Teledyne RD Instruments Measure Ocean Waves from a Subsurface Mooring in Deep Water
Search Marine Technology Jobs

Vessel Operations Manager

● GOLDEN GATE BRIDGE, HIGHWAY AND TRANSPORTATION DISTRICT ● Larkspur, CA, United States

Unlicensed Junior Engineer

● Military Sealift Command

Yeoman Storekeeper

● Military Sealift Command

Able Seaman (D)

● NOAA

Refrigeration Engineer

● Military Sealift Command
Post Resume Employers –
Post Jobs
Marine Technology Magazine Cover Jan 2024 -

Marine Technology Reporter is the world's largest audited subsea industry publication serving the offshore energy, subsea defense and scientific communities.

Subscribe
Marine Technology ENews subscription

Marine Technology ENews is the subsea industry's largest circulation and most authoritative ENews Service, delivered to your Email three times per week

Subscribe for MTR E-news