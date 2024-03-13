Greensea IQ Signs Contract with BUVI Scandinavia

Marine robotics software and solutions company, Greensea IQ, has contracted BUVI Scandinavia (BUVI) to join its international sales team.

The signing follows the recent signing of the Spanish sales representative Uniformidad Y Suminstros De Proteccion (USP).

The introduction of these two new additions represents a significant milestone in Greensea IQ’s continuous global expansion efforts and commitment to providing exceptional service and support to clients worldwide. With this expansion, Greensea IQ’s footprint will now encompass Finland, Norway, Sweden, and Spain.

The new business relationships will see BUVI and USP represent Greensea IQ and its complete range of Bayonet autonomous underwater ground vehicles (AUGVs).

BUVI was established in 2011 and has extensive experience in ROVs, underwater technology and other underwater assignments. BUVI Scandinavia offers consultation, training, and support to deliver subsea solutions and technology that is capable, efficient, and user-friendly for their customers. Serving as Greensea IQ’s international representative, BUVI will support sales for Greensea IQ’s Bayonet AUGVs to its clientele across all of Scandinavia.

“BUVI Scandinavia has been following the development of Greensea IQ and its software in ROVs for some time,” said Marie Fleetwood, CEO & Marketing BUVI Scandinavia. “Now that BUVI Scandinavia’s focus on underwater solutions has taken bigger steps towards search, security, police, military, defense, and surveillance, the Bayonet AUGV range has become an obvious and perfect addition to our portfolio of products and solutions.”

USP, backed by 40 years of expertise, stands as a distinguished authority in advising and equipping various sectors, including law enforcement, armed forces, private security, and the civil sector. It specializes in providing superior solutions for police and military needs, including ballistic solutions and specific products tailored to diverse requirements.



