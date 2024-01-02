Aker BP Hires Contractor for New Oil Spill Detection Solution

Aker BP has contracted technology supplier Vissim to implement an upgraded oil spill detection solution at the operator’s fixed and floating installations on the Norwegian continental shelf.

Aker BP will equip installations Valhall, Ula, Edvard Grieg, Ivar Aasen, Alvheim and Skarv with the new and upgraded oil spill detection solution.

The upgraded, radar-based oil spill detection system uses image processing technology that enables much higher sensitivity, which allows it to detect even smaller oil spills, according to Aker BP.

“The new solution has resulted in higher sensitivity, which means that smaller spills will be detected but less false alarms. It also re-uses hardware that is already installed offshore and onshore, thereby keeping capital investments to a minimum. It is a win-win for everyone involved,” said Håvard Odden, director of Vissim’s North Sea operations.

The system also capitalizes on machine learning to classify detected phenomena, thus preventing that the system generates false alarms which has traditionally been a concern in radar-based oil spill detection systems.

The two-in-one solution from Vissim allows both vessel tracking and oil spill detection through the same radar. A higher degree of sensitivity in image processing makes the new system less susceptible to false alarms caused by heavy rain, vessel wake and other phenomena.

Last autumn, Aker BP appointed Vissim to develop an expanded digital platform (dashboard) for oil spill monitoring and detection. This solution integrates input from several detection sources, including radars, satellites, sensors on subsea production equipment, and combine them into one, complete and easy-to-understand visual overview.

The new oil spill detection solution will become an integrated part of Aker BP’s digital platform for oil spill monitoring and detection.