 
New Wave Media

March 20, 2025

HonuWorx Takes Delivery of its First ROV

HonuWorx Ltd has taken delivery of its first underwater vehicle, a VALOR ROV. Credit: HonuWorx

HonuWorx Ltd has taken delivery of its first underwater vehicle, a VALOR ROV. Credit: HonuWorx

The Aberdeen-based subsea robotics firm HonuWorx Ltd has acquired a VALOR remotely operated vehicle (ROV), which will form a key component of its Loggerhead subsea robotics deployment platform. 

VALOR is manufactured by Aberdeen and Barrow-in-Furness based Rovtech Solutions.

HonuWorx aims to begin constructing the first commercial Loggerhead pilot system in Aberdeen this year for a series of offshore commercial tests in 2027. The newly-purchased ROV forms part of an Offshore Wind Growth Partnership (OWGP) Innovation Project to accelerate the systems integration engineering.

The VALOR ROV is one of a new generation of compact inspection class vehicles which can be outfitted with a wide variety of tools and sensors that previously could only be fitted to large electro-hydraulic ROVs. HonuWorx has additionally developed a cloud-control architecture that enables the VALOR vehicle to be controlled 'over the horizon' in a similar way to airborne drones.

The underwater robotics pioneer has previously validated the Loggerhead technology with a full-scale prototype trial offshore in Canada, deploying an ROV from an autonomous submersible mothership platform and controlling the system from shore in what is believed to be a world-first demonstration.

"The deployment of ROVs has not changed in the last 40 years of the offshore energy industry with large, crewed, fossil fuel powered surface vessels typically used to transport vehicles to worksites. By removing the need for surface ships, the Loggerhead all-electric uncrewed system has the potential to vastly reduce the emissions, cost and risk of underwater robotics operations. Per vessel displaced, Loggerhead will remove the equivalent emissions of 4,000 petrol or diesel cars," the company said in a statement.

Related News

Installation of SylWin alpha offshore converter station (Credit: TenneT)

OEG’s Bluestream to Service TenneT’s Offshore Grid Connection Unit

Bestream Offshore, one of the companies in OEG Energy Group’s subsea division, has secured a contract by TenneT for the retrofit…

Argeo Venture vessel (Credit: Argeo)

Argeo Concludes Work for TotalEnergies Offshore Namibia

Norwegian offshore services company Argeo has completed deepwater work at TotalEnergies’ Venus project, offshore Namibia, taking somewhat longer than

© aquapix / Adobe Stock

The Future of Coral Reef Protection

The future of coral reef protection lies at the intersection of technology and collaboration, say Australian researchers…

© Old Man Stocker / Adobe Stock

Petrogas, Gasunie to Explore Reusing North Sea Pipelines for Green Hydrogen

Dutch natural gas infrastructure and transportation company Gasunie and Petrogas Transportation plan to jointly investigate…

GeoAcoustics Ltd launches first new side scan sonar systems in 10 years at April's Ocean Business 2025 in Southampton, UK. Credit: GeoAcoustics Ltd

Ocean Business '25: GeoAcoustics Ltd.

GeoAcoustics aims to launch new sonar products and expanded services for subsea equipment owners and OEM customers at Ocean…

Image courtesy of GEOMAR – Jens Greinert

The Prolonged Impact of UXO

In 1946, the Polish cargo ship SS Kielce, loaded with munitions, sank about four miles off the coast of England. Its attempted…

Featured Companies

Teledyne Marine

The Teledyne Marine Group provides a sea of solutions to the marine industry - please visit our individual companies for more detailed information on Benthos, Blueview, CDL, DG O'Brien, Gavia, Impulse,ODI, Odom Hydrographic, RD Instruments, Reson, TSS and Webb Research

Kraken Robotics

Headquartered in St. John’s, Newfoundland, Kraken Sonar Systems Inc. is a marine technology company engaged in the design and development of high performance sonars and acoustic velocity sensors for military and commercial applications. The Kraken team includes…

R.M. Young Company

Founded in 1964, R.M. Young Company specializes in the development and manufacture of professional meteorological instruments renowned for their cost-effectiveness and reliability. Their precision weather instruments have earned global acclaim, underpinned by exceptional…

Digital Edge Subsea Ltd

A world leader in offshore digital video recording (DVR) + inspection systems. Digital Edge Subsea develops and manufactures DVR products for use throughout the offshore oil and gas industry including diving, remote operated vehicle (ROV) and topside operations.

HydroComp, Inc.

Hydrodynamic and propulsion system design tools for naval architecture and the propeller trades – from concept to 3D CAD. Our core mission is providing engineering tools to develop ships, boats, and other marine vehicles – and their propellers – more efficiently and responsibly.

MetOcean Telematics

MetOcean Telematics, headquartered in Dartmouth, NS, Canada, provides complete end-to-end telematics services, with a focus on niche MetOcean solutions and custom Defence and Security products. A manufacturer of Iridium satellite solutions, drifters, buoys, beacons…
In this edition MTR explores the drivers for subsea exploration in 2025 and beyond
Read the Magazine Sponsored by

Subsea Megatrends for 2025 and Beyond
Search Marine Technology Jobs

Any Entry Level

● Military Sealift Command

Ship Communications Officer (IAM)

● Military Sealift Command

First Assistant Engineer - Mixed Work Schedule

● Military Sealift Command

Electronics Technician

● Military Sealift Command

Second Officer - Mixed Work Schedule

● Military Sealift Command
Post Resume Employers –
Post Jobs
Marine Technology Magazine Cover Mar 2025 -

Marine Technology Reporter is the world's largest audited subsea industry publication serving the offshore energy, subsea defense and scientific communities.

Subscribe
Marine Technology ENews subscription

Marine Technology ENews is the subsea industry's largest circulation and most authoritative ENews Service, delivered to your Email three times per week

Subscribe for MTR E-news