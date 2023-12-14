Thursday, December 14, 2023
 
New Wave Media

December 14, 2023

US Invests $1 Million in Advancing Arctic Data Management

Seals float on ice recently calved from a nearby glacier in the waters close to Whittier, Alaska, June 2023. (Image credit: Sarah Tucker, NOAA)

Seals float on ice recently calved from a nearby glacier in the waters close to Whittier, Alaska, June 2023. (Image credit: Sarah Tucker, NOAA)

The Department of Commerce and NOAA announced a $1 million Notice of Funding Opportunity for competitive grants to help improve regional climate data and information products for the Arctic region. These grants are funded through the Inflation Reduction Act —the largest climate investment in history — as part of President Biden’s Investing in America agenda.

“As a nation, we face the challenges of climate change,” said Secretary of Commerce Gina Raimondo. “The Arctic region, which is warming faster than anywhere in our nation, demands immediate action. As part of President Biden’s Investing in America agenda, this funding will provide communities with data and tools to make informed decisions that can build climate resilience and strengthen our economy and national security."

This investment builds on NOAA’s expertise and longtime support for Arctic research. The imminent release of NOAA’s 18th Arctic Report Card underscores this commitment. The Arctic Report Card will provide critical updates on key measurements of the physical and biological changes in the Arctic, which is warming nearly four times faster than the rest of the global average. The most recent National Climate Assessment also notes that Alaska is warming at a rate that is two to three times faster than the lower 48 states.

The funding provided by NOAA through the Inflation Reduction Act will support the development and co-production of new products and decision-support tools made in partnership with Alaskan communities and will provide these communities with increased access to much-needed data and information collected by NOAA. In doing so, the funding will help fulfill commitments set forth in the 2022 National Strategy for the Arctic Region and its implementation plan.

“With this call for proposals, NOAA is helping to improve climate data for all Alaskans, including Indigenous and rural communities,” said Rick Spinrad, Ph.D., NOAA Administrator. “Providing communities with environmental information that allows them to make informed decisions in the face of a changing climate is the foundation of creating a more climate resilient nation.”

“We want to empower local communities with better access to observed data and encourage the development of data-driven products to help them adapt and prepare for the challenges posed by a rapidly changing environment,“ said NOAA’s Global Ocean Monitoring and Observing, Arctic Research Program Director (ARP), Sandy Lucas, Ph.D. “We are excited that our applicants will be able to submit new and innovative proposals that utilize the publicly available observational data of Alaska and the Arctic region collected by NOAA and ARP.”  

Related News

M3 multibeam data from the Los Huellos East caldera, showing the spires from the new Tortugas vent field in the center of the image. Copyright: Schmidt Ocean Institute

DISCOVERY: High-Res Mapping Tech Helps Find New Hydrothermal Vent Field

Scientists use high-resolution mapping technologies to find new hydrothermal vents inside the Galápagos Marine Reserve, as…

Credit: Oi24

Discover the Future of Ocean Tech: Oi24 Event Registration Now Live

The organizers of Oceanology International 2024 (Oi24) have invited attendees to discover, connect, and learn, revealing…

Credit: Tekmar (File Image)

Tekmar Group to Provide Equipment for Middle East Subsea Project

Tekmar Group said Thursday it had secured a £2.5 million contract to provide equipment for a subsea project in the Middle…

Credit: Fugro

Fugro Tapped for Geophysical Survey at Lithuania's First Offshore Wind Farm Site

Ignitis Renewables has awarded offshore survey firm Fugro a contract to conduct a geophysical survey at Lithuania's first offshore wind farm site.

Floating Wind Faces Mooring System Supply Chain Bottlenecks

A combination of technical and market factors could drive supply chain bottlenecks for mooring system components in the emerging offshore wind sector…

Exail, Kongsberg Partner Up on Long Baseline (LBL) Subsea Positioning Solutions

Exail and Kongsberg Discovery said Tuesday they were collaborating in the field of Long Baseline (LBL) subsea positioning solutions.

Featured Companies

HydroComp, Inc.

Hydrodynamic and propulsion system design tools for naval architecture and the propeller trades – from concept to 3D CAD. Our core mission is providing engineering tools to develop ships, boats, and other marine vehicles – and their propellers – more efficiently and responsibly.

MetOcean Telematics

MetOcean Telematics, headquartered in Dartmouth, NS, Canada, provides complete end-to-end telematics services, with a focus on niche MetOcean solutions and custom Defence and Security products. A manufacturer of Iridium satellite solutions, drifters, buoys, beacons…

Harvest Technology Group

Harvest Technology Group Limited is a global leader in network-optimised remote operations that deliver real-time remote control, communication, automation, and monitoring capabilities. Headquartered in Perth, Australia, the group of companies is revolutionising remote operations with ultra-secure…

Advanced Navigation

Advanced Navigation is a global company headquartered in Sydney, Australia. We are one of the most innovative providers of inertial navigation systems, acoustic navigation solutions, and robotics technology. Trusted by many of the world’s leading technology companies…

NORBIT Subsea

NORBIT SUBSEA designs and develops wideband multibeam sonars for hydrographic applications, forward-looking applications as well as advanced subsea leakage detection. Our solutions are based on the latest in analog and digital signal processing and our products…

SubCtech GmbH

SubCtech is a German manufacturer, maker of the OceanPack ship based measurement systems used for scientific research and industrial monitoring of water quality and oceanographic parameters. SubCtech also excels in ROV and subsea Li-Ion battery technology. The…
Efforts to map the world’s oceans are ramping up, with new and emerging technologies leading the way.
Read the Magazine Sponsored by

The Evolution – not Revolution – of Seabed Mapping
Search Marine Technology Jobs

Third Officer - Mixed Work Schedule

● Military Sealift Command

Refrigeration Engineer

● Military Sealift Command

Third Assistant Engineer (D)

● NOAA

First Officer

● Military Sealift Command

Chief Cook

● Military Sealift Command
Post Resume Employers –
Post Jobs
Marine Technology Magazine Cover Nov 2023 -

Marine Technology Reporter is the world's largest audited subsea industry publication serving the offshore energy, subsea defense and scientific communities.

Subscribe
Marine Technology ENews subscription

Marine Technology ENews is the subsea industry's largest circulation and most authoritative ENews Service, delivered to your Email three times per week

Subscribe for MTR E-news