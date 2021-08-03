iXblue Taps RDML Tim Gallaudet to Build Its US Presence

iXblue, Inc. and iXblue Defense Systems formed a strategic partnership with Rear Admiral (RDML) Timothy Gallaudet through his marine technology consulting agency, Ocean STL Consulting. With this partnership, iXblue and RDML Tim Gallaudet will be advancing iXblue’s growing market presence in the U.S. in the fields of maritime autonomy, navigation and positioning for both defense and the private sectors.

“Tim brings a nationally recognized reputation and record of success at the highest levels of government, academia, and the private sector," said Marine Slingue, VP, iXblue. “His comprehensive technical knowledge of oceanography and navigation, as well as extensive experience in the field in the U.S. Navy and with NOAA will be of great value to iXblue.”

RDML Tim Gallaudet recently retired from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA), where he served as the Assistant Secretary of Commerce for Oceans and Atmosphere and Deputy Administrator, advancing the American Blue Economy activities that pushed forward marine transportation, sustainable seafood, ocean exploration and mapping, marine tourism and recreation, as well as coastal resilience.

Before joining NOAA, he served for 32 years in the U.S. Navy, completing his service in 2017 as the Oceanographer of the Navy. His lifelong commitment to education, science, service, and stewardship has brought him a wealth and knowledge and a stellar reputation. RDML Gallaudet holds a Bachelor’s Degree from the U.S. Naval Academy and a Master’s and Doctorate Degree from Scripps Institution of Oceanography, all in oceanography.



“RDML Tim Gallaudet has been at the forefront leading the efforts to advance science and technology strategies for Artificial Intelligence and Unmanned Systems," said Ted Curley, President and GM at iXblue Defense Systems. “His knowledge of the maritime industry and his familiarity with iXblue makes him a perfect partner in our goal to strengthen and grow our presence in the U.S. defense market.”