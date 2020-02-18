James Fisher Appoints Subsea Ops Director

James Fisher Marine Services appointed Simon R. James as its new Subsea Operations Director effective February 2020.

James joins with more than 25 years’ of experience in the marine, offshore and subsea service sectors, having held director-level roles at DeepOcean, Fugro and Iremis.

In his career to date, Simon has worked with large and prestigious companies, both in the UK and abroad. Most recently, he held the position of Director of Operations at EM&I Group where he improved effectiveness and drove efficiency across operations in the Americas, Africa, Canada and Southeast Asia.