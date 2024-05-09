James Fisher Wraps Up Decommissioning Work Offshore Thailand

James Fisher Decommissioning, part of James Fisher and Sons, has completed offshore decommissioning operations in the Gulf of Thailand as part of a major offshore operator’s wider asset end-of-life campaign.

James Fisher Decommissioning extended its contract with a major offshore engineering, preparations, removal and disposal (EPRD) operator, making the project the largest to date for the offshore decommissioning specialist.

The multi-million-dollar offshore decommissioning project utilized real time cutting verification technology to remove 25 dormant gas platforms in support of the client’s wider asset end-of-life campaign.

During jacket removal, the visualization of each abrasive cut made using James Fisher’s cut verification system ensures operations are completed successfully on the first attempt and without the need to reevaluate the initial cut.

According to James Fisher, this saved valuable project time and improved efficiency for the client by reducing cutting times by 50%.

“This type of operation was a first for James Fisher Decommissioning in terms of jacket removal volume and duration, and we are extremely proud to have been part of the project.

“Utilizing our strong in-house decommissioning capabilities and real-time monitoring technology, we saved valuable project time during the cutting process while ensuring the project was completed to the highest standards for our client,” said Mark Stephen, Decommissioning Director for James Fisher.