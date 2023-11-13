Monday, November 13, 2023
 
New Wave Media

November 13, 2023

Kremlin: More Signs Appear of Ukrainian Involvement in Nord Stream Blasts

The gas leak at Nord Stream 2 seen in September 2022 - Photo: Danish Armed Forces

The gas leak at Nord Stream 2 seen in September 2022 - Photo: Danish Armed Forces

The Kremlin said on Monday that more signs were appearing of Ukrainian involvement in the blasts that ruptured Russia's Nord Stream gas pipelines last year, following a Washington Post report that a Ukrainian military officer coordinated the attack. 

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov also told reporters in a call that it was "alarming" that Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy, who has denied that Kyiv was involved in the blasts on the Baltic seabed, was reported to have been unaware of the operation. 

(Reuters - Reporting by Dmitry Antonov; writing by Vladimir Soldatkin; Editing by Kevin Liffey)

Related News

China Ship is Focus of Pipeline Damage Probe, Finland Says

An investigation into the damage to the Balticonnector gas pipeline is currently focused on the role of the Chinese NewNew…

Verlume’s in-field resident AUV charging and communication station has been deployed as part of the Renewables for Subsea Power project in Scotland. Source: Verlume.

MTR100: Subsea Batteries

Subsea batteries are being configured to meet the demands of science and industry. In both cases, the aim remains to boost…

Finland Contacts China, Russia Regarding Baltic Sea Pipeline Probe

Finland's foreign ministry said on Friday it had contacted China and Russia via diplomatic channels regarding the investigation…

Credit: Taiwan President Website

Fearing China, South Korea Targets Contractors on Taiwan Navy Submarines

South Korean authorities cited the risk of Chinese economic retaliation when they charged marine technology firm SI Innotec…

For illustration only - Credit:pixone3d/AdobeStock

Major Gas Supplier Norway Closely Monitoring Baltic Sea Pipe Burst Probe

Norway, Europe's largest gas supplier, is closely monitoring the progress of a probe into unexplained damage on a Baltic Sea gas pipeline…

Credit: DeepOcean

Unmanned Surface Vessel Set to Transform Subsea IMR & Offshore Survey Work

Subsea services company DeepOcean and the Norwegian oil and gas company Aker BP have agreed to "pioneer" the use of an unmanned…

Featured Companies

Digital Edge Subsea Ltd

A world leader in offshore digital video recording (DVR) + inspection systems. Digital Edge Subsea develops and manufactures DVR products for use throughout the offshore oil and gas industry including diving, remote operated vehicle (ROV) and topside operations.

Advanced Navigation

Advanced Navigation is a global company headquartered in Sydney, Australia. We are one of the most innovative providers of inertial navigation systems, acoustic navigation solutions, and robotics technology. Trusted by many of the world’s leading technology companies…

SubCtech GmbH

SubCtech is a German manufacturer, maker of the OceanPack ship based measurement systems used for scientific research and industrial monitoring of water quality and oceanographic parameters. SubCtech also excels in ROV and subsea Li-Ion battery technology. The…

NORBIT Subsea

NORBIT SUBSEA designs and develops wideband multibeam sonars for hydrographic applications, forward-looking applications as well as advanced subsea leakage detection. Our solutions are based on the latest in analog and digital signal processing and our products…

Massa Products Corporation

Massa Products Corporation designs, engineers, and manufactures sonar and ultrasonic products for use in ocean, air, and fluids. Founded by Frank Massa, the man who pioneered the field of electroacoustics over 75 years ago, Massa is the only company that remains…

MetOcean Telematics

MetOcean Telematics, headquartered in Dartmouth, NS, Canada, provides complete end-to-end telematics services, with a focus on niche MetOcean solutions and custom Defence and Security products. A manufacturer of Iridium satellite solutions, drifters, buoys, beacons…
Efforts to map the world’s oceans are ramping up, with new and emerging technologies leading the way.
Read the Magazine Sponsored by

NOAA Seed Funding Gives Small Startup a Boost
Search Marine Technology Jobs

Third Assistant Engineer

● Military Sealift Command

Steward Cook

● Military Sealift Command

Chief Radio Electronics Technician

● Military Sealift Command

Third Officer

● Military Sealift Command

Chief Cook

● Military Sealift Command
Post Resume Employers –
Post Jobs
Marine Technology Magazine Cover Sep 2023 -

Marine Technology Reporter is the world's largest audited subsea industry publication serving the offshore energy, subsea defense and scientific communities.

Subscribe
Marine Technology ENews subscription

Marine Technology ENews is the subsea industry's largest circulation and most authoritative ENews Service, delivered to your Email three times per week

Subscribe for MTR E-news