 
New Wave Media

October 31, 2022

Keel-Laying for NOAA's Discoverer at Thoma-Sea

NOAA, the U.S. Navy and Thoma-Sea Marine Constructors (TMC), LLC., recently held a keel-laying ceremony today in Houma, La., for Discoverer, a new oceanographic research vessel being built for NOAA.

The keel-laying ceremony marks the beginning of a ship’s construction. Second Gentleman Douglas C. Emhoff was named the ship’s sponsor. In keeping with maritime tradition, the initials of the ship’s sponsor were welded onto a steel plate that will be incorporated into the ship as it is built.
The 244-foot Discoverer will support a wide variety of NOAA missions, ranging from oceanographic research and exploration to studying marine life, climate and ocean ecosystems. Discoverer and its sister ship, Oceanographer, will incorporate the latest clean energy technologies, including vessel emission controls and high-efficiency diesel engines.

“We are excited to mark the beginning of Discoverer’s construction and couldn’t be more pleased that Second Gentleman Emhoff is serving as the ship’s sponsor,” said U.S. Secretary of Commerce Gina Raimondo. “His sponsorship of Discoverer reflects the Administration’s unwavering commitment to sustainability and the importance of advancing the collection of environmental data that we all rely on to keep our communities safe.”
Following an evaluation of potential locations in 2019, it was determined that Discoverer will be homeported in Newport, Rhode Island. The ship is expected to join the NOAA fleet in 2026 and will support ocean research, exploration and the development of new marine technologies to increase our understanding of the ocean.

The other new ship being built in Houma for NOAA, Oceanographer, will be homeported in Honolulu, Hawaii. The acquisition of Discoverer and Oceanographer is part of NOAA’s effort to revitalize and modernize its fleet of research and survey ships.
The U.S. Navy awarded a $178 million contract in 2020 to TMC, LLC, for the design and construction of this new class of NOAA vessels. The new ships will operate with a crew of 20 and will accommodate up to 28 scientists.

Illustration depicting the oceanographic research vessel Discoverer. Credit: NOAA

Related News

The Waveswing. Image courtesy AWS Ocean Energy

Renewable Energy: AWS Waveswing Put to the Test

Inverness-based AWS Ocean Energy announced encouraging results from the current phase of sea trials of its wave energy device…

MTR100: Rusty Jehangir, Founder, Blue Robotics

Rusty Jehangir founded Blue Robotics in 2014 in his garage, using Costco foldable tables as a work bench to build his first 600 thrusters…

Copyright Freesurf/AdobeStock

NOCs Scientist Find "Staggering" Sea Level Rise in the Med

Scientists from the National Oceanography Centre have discovered a substantial rise in sea-levels in the Mediterranean Sea…

©Elaine Maslin

Celtic Sea Floating Wind in Focus

The Celtic Sea is well positioned to maximize its position as an early hub for floating offshore wind. Still, it’s’ going…

The joint RenewableUK and Global Underwater Hub Cables conference. Photo Elaine Maslin

FOW Players Target 132kV Dynamic Cables

UK industry players are eying the development of 132kV dynamic array cables to meet the demands of ever larger turbines,…

For illustration - A SeaFox unit - Credit: Open Government Licence version 1.0 (OGL v1.0) via Wikimedia Commons

Gazprom: NATO Mine Destroyer Device was Found at Nord Stream 1 in 2015

A spokesperson for Russian energy giant Gazprom said on Monday that a mine destroyer discovered at the Nord Stream 1 offshore…

Featured Companies

VideoRay

VideoRay is the largest volume producer of Underwater ROVs (Remotely Operated Vehicles) in the world. Established in 1999, VideoRay has worked with technology and mission partners throughout the world to develop and prove the small ROV tool for a wide range of applications.

Teledyne Marine

The Teledyne Marine Group provides a sea of solutions to the marine industry - please visit our individual companies for more detailed information on Benthos, Blueview, CDL, DG O'Brien, Gavia, Impulse,ODI, Odom Hydrographic, RD Instruments, Reson, TSS and Webb Research

MetOcean Telematics

MetOcean Telematics, headquartered in Dartmouth, NS, Canada, provides complete end-to-end telematics services, with a focus on niche MetOcean solutions and custom Defence and Security products. A manufacturer of Iridium satellite solutions, drifters, buoys, beacons…

NORBIT Subsea

NORBIT SUBSEA designs and develops wideband multibeam sonars for hydrographic applications, forward-looking applications as well as advanced subsea leakage detection. Our solutions are based on the latest in analog and digital signal processing and our products…

HydroComp, Inc.

Hydrodynamic and propulsion system design tools for naval architecture and the propeller trades – from concept to 3D CAD. Our core mission is providing engineering tools to develop ships, boats, and other marine vehicles – and their propellers – more efficiently and responsibly.

Advanced Navigation

Advanced Navigation is a global company headquartered in Sydney, Australia. We are one of the most innovative providers of inertial navigation systems, acoustic navigation solutions, and robotics technology. Trusted by many of the world’s leading technology companies…
MTR’s Hydrographic annual explores the latest work from around the world to gather, retrieve and process subsea information more effectively and efficiently
Read the Magazine

Back to the Future

Eyes in the Sky: ACUASI keeps an Unmanned Eye to Prevent Ship/Whale Collisions

Hydrographic Edition July 2020
Search Marine Technology Jobs

First Officer

● Military Sealift Command

Third Assistant Engineer

● Military Sealift Command

First Assistant Engineer

● Military Sealift Command ● Norfolk, VA, USA

Ship Communications Officer (IAM)

● Military Sealift Command

Deck Engineer Machinist - Mixed Work Schedule

● Military Sealift Command ● Norfolk, VA, USA
Post Resume Employers –
Post Jobs
Marine Technology Magazine Cover Sep 2022 -

Marine Technology Reporter is the world's largest audited subsea industry publication serving the offshore energy, subsea defense and scientific communities.

Subscribe
Marine Technology ENews subscription

Marine Technology ENews is the subsea industry's largest circulation and most authoritative ENews Service, delivered to your Email three times per week

Subscribe for MTR E-news