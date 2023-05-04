 
New Wave Media

May 4, 2023

LOTOS Petrobaltic Selects Saab Seaeye Leopard ROV for Subsea Work in Polish Oil Fields

©Saab Seaeye

©Saab Seaeye

LOTOS Petrobaltic, part of ORLEN, has ordered Saab’s Seaeye Leopard work-class ROV to service subsea infrastructure within Poland’s B3 and B8 oil fields in the Baltic Sea.

"After evaluating other work vehicles on the market, LOTOS Petrobaltic chose the Seaeye Leopard for its versatility and ability to accommodate far more equipment options for a wider range of tasks. Current tasks include the comprehensive inspection of underwater structures, construction cleaning, cutting, dredging for inspection, basic support for head installations and support for diving teams," Saab Seaeye said.

The ROV will be equipped with a survey package to include multi-beam sonar, LIDAR and pipetracker.

Their current Leopard configuration includes a Sonardyne DVL/INS survey system, Sprint-Nav INS, Digital Edge recording and event system, five cameras including Kongsberg HD system, also a One Laser for video and measurement, Tritech Super Seaking sonar, a seven-function manipulator, Schilling Orion gripper, electric torque tool, rotary disc cutter, WeSubsea dredge system, FlexiClean cleaning tool, water jet system and caviblaster, Cygus ultrasonic thickness gauge, multiplex survey pod and tooling sled.

The Leopard package also includes a tophat tether management system (TMS), an ‘A’ Frame launch and recovery system (LARS) and a custom control cabin.

LOTOS Petrobaltic is preparing their supply vessel, Bazalt II, as a dedicated operational platform for the Leopard ©Saab Seaeye

At the same time, LOTOS Petrobaltic is preparing their supply vessel, Bazalt II, as a dedicated operational platform for the Leopard, including adapting it to receive the LARS system and the custom-configured control cabin, along with additional peripheral systems.

"The 3000m-rated Seaeye Leopard is the top-selling electric work vehicle of its class and the most powerful of its size in the world, enabling it to tackle large and complex work tasks previously performed by much larger hydraulic systems. At half the size of an equivalent hydraulic work vehicle, operators find the Leopard more agile and responsive and able to handle stronger currents and wave motion. It can also tolerate higher environmental temperature ranges and has a considerable acoustic advantage for survey work over hydraulic equivalents," Saab Seaeye said of its ROV.

Related News

©Sarcos

Sarcos and VideoRay Partner to Offer Integrated Underwater Robotic Systems

Robotic systems firm Sarcos and subsea robotic systems developer VideoRay have signed an agreement to offer integrated underwater…

©Well-Safe Solutions

VIDEO: Well-Safe Solutions Installs Saturation Diving System on Well-Safe Guardian Rig

North Sea-focused well plugging and abandonment service provider Well-Safe Solutions has unveiled a D300 saturation diving…

Credit: Untrakdrover/Wikimedia Commons/CC BY-SA 3.0

Floating Wind Power Gains Traction But Can It Set Sail?

After a bumper year for floating offshore wind farm tenders, the nascent industry is poised for explosive growth in the coming…

File image: Saildrone

Saildrone, Seabed 2030 in Ocean Mapping Partnership

U.S. based uncrewed surface vehicles (USV) company Saildrone has signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU) with Seabed 2030…

©EIVA

VIDEO: EIVA Launches ViperFish Survey ROTV for Hard-to-reach Areas

EIVA has launched a new remotely operated towed vehicle (ROTV) called ViperFish. The company says that the "all-in-one sensor…

Simon Graham, Senior Engineer (L) and Jack McCusker, Project Manager. Credit: Mike Smith Photography.

UK Subsea Robotics Firm SMD Sets Sights on Exceeding £100m Turnover in Five Years

UK-based subsea robotics and engineering firm Soil Machine Dynamics (SMD) has this week announced plans to exceed £100m turnover…

Featured Companies

HydroComp, Inc.

Hydrodynamic and propulsion system design tools for naval architecture and the propeller trades – from concept to 3D CAD. Our core mission is providing engineering tools to develop ships, boats, and other marine vehicles – and their propellers – more efficiently and responsibly.

Massa Products Corporation

Massa Products Corporation designs, engineers, and manufactures sonar and ultrasonic products for use in ocean, air, and fluids. Founded by Frank Massa, the man who pioneered the field of electroacoustics over 75 years ago, Massa is the only company that remains…

VideoRay

VideoRay is the largest volume producer of Underwater ROVs (Remotely Operated Vehicles) in the world. Established in 1999, VideoRay has worked with technology and mission partners throughout the world to develop and prove the small ROV tool for a wide range of applications.

MetOcean Telematics

MetOcean Telematics, headquartered in Dartmouth, NS, Canada, provides complete end-to-end telematics services, with a focus on niche MetOcean solutions and custom Defence and Security products. A manufacturer of Iridium satellite solutions, drifters, buoys, beacons…

Advanced Navigation

Advanced Navigation is a global company headquartered in Sydney, Australia. We are one of the most innovative providers of inertial navigation systems, acoustic navigation solutions, and robotics technology. Trusted by many of the world’s leading technology companies…

SubCtech GmbH

SubCtech is a German manufacturer, maker of the OceanPack ship based measurement systems used for scientific research and industrial monitoring of water quality and oceanographic parameters. SubCtech also excels in ROV and subsea Li-Ion battery technology. The…
In this Oceanographic edition, MTR dives into the Seabed 2030 project with updates on the technology, technique and pace of the collaborative project to map the world’s oceans by 2030.
Read the Magazine Sponsored by

Argeo Builds the Tools to Bridge the Data Gap
Search Marine Technology Jobs

Cook Baker

● Military Sealift Command

Yeoman Storekeeper

● Military Sealift Command

First Officer

● Military Sealift Command

Third Officer - Mixed Work Schedule

● Military Sealift Command

First Assistant Engineer - Mixed Work Schedule

● Military Sealift Command
Post Resume Employers –
Post Jobs
Marine Technology Magazine Cover Mar 2023 -

Marine Technology Reporter is the world's largest audited subsea industry publication serving the offshore energy, subsea defense and scientific communities.

Subscribe
Marine Technology ENews subscription

Marine Technology ENews is the subsea industry's largest circulation and most authoritative ENews Service, delivered to your Email three times per week

Subscribe for MTR E-news