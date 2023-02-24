Friday, February 24, 2023
 
New Wave Media

February 24, 2023

Malaysian FPSO Giant Yinson Invests in Norwegian Autonomous Vessel Start-up

©Yinson/Zeabuz (cropped)

©Yinson/Zeabuz (cropped)

Yinson GreenTech (YTG), a green tech investment branch of the Malaysian FPSO giant Yinson, has announced its strategic investment in a Norwegian startup specializing in autonomous solutions for the maritime industry called Zeabuz.

"The investment provides the foundation for YGT to work closely with Zeabuz in the development of autonomous solutions for YGT’s future fleet of electric vesselsm," Yinson said, without sharing info on the size of the investment.

Eirik Barclay, Chief Executive Officer of YGT, said, “We recognise the enormous potential of autonomous vessels and see Zeabuz as being well placed to become a leader in this segment." 

" Following this investment, we look forward to collaborating closely with Zeabuz to bring highly innovative autonomous vessel solutions to the Singapore market.”

YGT plans to incorporate Zeabuz's solutions in its electric vessels and utilize these technologies to boost the safety and efficiency levels of the vessels while reducing the manning required during passenger and cargo transportation.

Zeabuz Chief Executive Officer & Co-founder Erik Dyrkoren commented, “We are pleased with YGT onboarding as a partner with Zeabuz to realise waterborne mobility of the future. Our technology enables our customers to offer safer and more efficient operations while enabling entirely new mobility concepts such as urban waterborne mobility with reduced crew.”

Zeabuz was founded in 2019 as a spin-off from the Norwegian University of Science and Technology's progressive research centre for autonomous marine operations and systems. The company has developed a proprietary autonomy platform that "is scalable, certifiable, and suitable for both new designs and retrofit of existing vessels."

Their business model is to provide autonomy-as-a-service to operators of smaller vessels.

As for YTG, in 2020, Yinson established it as its Green Technologies Division, focused on investing in new technologies and business areas that enable the global transition to a low-carbon environment, through investments in the marine, mobility, and energy segments.

 

Related News

Image courtesy Ocean Business

Ocean Business '23 preps for Southampton, Announces Exhibitor List

With two months to go until Ocean Business 2023, more than 300 manufacturers and service providers have booked space at the sold-out show…

©DEME

DEME to Use Special Drilling Tech Again as It Wins Second Major Offshore Wind Deal in France

Offshore installation firm DEME Offshore will need to deploy its special drilling technology again to install offshore wind…

©MPS

Synthetic Tendons for MPS' Floating Wind Tension Leg Platform

Marine Power Systems is collaborating with cable manufacturer FibreMax to provide integrated floating foundation and tendon…

Image courtesy The Dauphin Island Sea Lab

Dauphin Island Sea Lab Opens Water-based Research Facility

The Dauphin Island Sea Lab (DISL) announced the recent completion of its newest research facility- a multi-stressor wet lab.

(Photo: U.K. Royal Navy)

UK Navy Buys Mine-hunting ‘Mother Ship’

A specialist ship purchased by the U.K. Royal Navy to support mine-hunting operations has arrived in Plymouth.When deployed…

©TAQA

TAQA, Fugro in Europe's "First" Uncrewed Offshore Integrity Inspection

Oil and gas firm TAQA has partnered with the Dutch offshore survey company Fugro for a pilot project using uncrewed surface…

Featured Companies

Teledyne Marine

The Teledyne Marine Group provides a sea of solutions to the marine industry - please visit our individual companies for more detailed information on Benthos, Blueview, CDL, DG O'Brien, Gavia, Impulse,ODI, Odom Hydrographic, RD Instruments, Reson, TSS and Webb Research

NORBIT Subsea

NORBIT SUBSEA designs and develops wideband multibeam sonars for hydrographic applications, forward-looking applications as well as advanced subsea leakage detection. Our solutions are based on the latest in analog and digital signal processing and our products…

Massa Products Corporation

Massa Products Corporation designs, engineers, and manufactures sonar and ultrasonic products for use in ocean, air, and fluids. Founded by Frank Massa, the man who pioneered the field of electroacoustics over 75 years ago, Massa is the only company that remains…

MetOcean Telematics

MetOcean Telematics, headquartered in Dartmouth, NS, Canada, provides complete end-to-end telematics services, with a focus on niche MetOcean solutions and custom Defence and Security products. A manufacturer of Iridium satellite solutions, drifters, buoys, beacons…

HydroComp, Inc.

Hydrodynamic and propulsion system design tools for naval architecture and the propeller trades – from concept to 3D CAD. Our core mission is providing engineering tools to develop ships, boats, and other marine vehicles – and their propellers – more efficiently and responsibly.

VideoRay

VideoRay is the largest volume producer of Underwater ROVs (Remotely Operated Vehicles) in the world. Established in 1999, VideoRay has worked with technology and mission partners throughout the world to develop and prove the small ROV tool for a wide range of applications.
In this Oceanographic edition, MTR dives into the Seabed 2030 project with updates on the technology, technique and pace of the collaborative project to map the world’s oceans by 2030.
Read the Magazine Sponsored by

The Latest Advancement in Deep Ocean Survey Vehicles — Teledyne Gavia’s SeaRaptor AUV

Hydrographic Edition July 2020
Search Marine Technology Jobs

Shipyard Project Manager

● Allen Marine Tours ● Sitka, Alaska, United States

Assistant Director/Mariner Credentialing

● Massachusetts Maritime Academy ● Buzzard Bay, MA, USA
Post Resume Employers –
Post Jobs
Marine Technology Magazine Cover Jan 2023 -

Marine Technology Reporter is the world's largest audited subsea industry publication serving the offshore energy, subsea defense and scientific communities.

Subscribe
Marine Technology ENews subscription

Marine Technology ENews is the subsea industry's largest circulation and most authoritative ENews Service, delivered to your Email three times per week

Subscribe for MTR E-news