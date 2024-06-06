 
New Wave Media

June 6, 2024

US Marine Economy Continues Growth Trend -Report

© Only 4K Ultra HD / Adobe Stock

© Only 4K Ultra HD / Adobe Stock

Sales and jobs in the United States' marine industry are on the rise, according to the most recent statistics from the annual Marine Economy Satellite Account (MESA) released by two Department of Commerce agencies — NOAA and the Bureau of Economic Analysis (BEA).

In 2022, the American marine economy contributed a total of $476 billion in economic impact, making up nearly 2% of the nation’s gross domestic product (GDP). It generated $777 billion in sales, and supported 2.4 million jobs in 2022.

“A strong, sustainable marine economy helps build a greater, more Climate-Ready Nation,” U.S. Secretary of Commerce Gina Raimondo said. “The Biden-Harris Administration and the Department of Commerce are committed to enhancing the marine economy, and helping communities and ecosystems grow and thrive.”  

“These figures show how essential the Blue Economy is to American prosperity,” said NOAA Administrator Rick Spinrad, Ph.D. “The ocean and the Great Lakes are integral to the overall health of America’s economy, and they impact our lives in numerous ways.”

The largest contributors to GDP are tourism and recreation, with $163 billion; national defense and public administration, with $149 billion; and offshore minerals, with $62 billion.

The sales sectors that showed the most growth for 2022 include ship and boat building, up 14.6%; coastal tourism and recreation, up 8.1%; and marine transportation and warehousing, up 7%.

“This report underscores the critical need to do whatever we can to support and bolster the marine sector,” said NOAA’s National Ocean Service Assistant Administrator, Nicole LeBoeuf. “Our nation’s marine economy influences many aspects of our economic landscape and our daily lives, affecting regions far beyond our coasts.”

“We can continue building a thriving marine economy for America by investing in restoration, sustainability and working closely with stakeholders,” said NOAA Chief Economist Monica Grasso, Ph.D. “A thriving, resilient marine economy uplifts our communities and drives our nation forward.”

The 10 sectors included in the report, ranked by sales, adjusted for inflation, and percentage change compared to the previous year:

  • Tourism and recreation, $220 billion, up 8.1%.
  • National defense and public administration, $194 billion, down 2.5%.
  • Offshore minerals, $66 billion, down 1.3%.
  • Transportation and warehousing, $56 billion, up 7%.
  • Living resources, $31 billion, down 6.7%.
  • Ship and boat building, $20 billion, up 14.6%.
  • Coastal utilities, $15 billion, down 3.2%.
  • Research and education, $12 billion, up 4%.
  • Professional and technical services, $8 billion, down 5.5%.
  • Marine construction, $7 billion, up 3.1%.

Related News

(Photo: Exail)

Exail Launches Its New DriX O-16 USV

Within a week, Exail’s new transoceanic uncrewed surface vessel (USV), DriX O-16, was launched and tested at sea, and demonstrated…

The Troll A platform in the North Sea (Credit: Equinor)

OneSubsea Scoops 'Sizeable' Contract for Work at Troll Gas Field in North Sea

OneSubsea, a joint venture between SLB, Aker Solutions and Subsea 7, has secured a contract from Equinor for work at Troll…

A Sea Baby uncrewed surface vehicle (File photo: Security Service of Ukraine)

Ukraine's 'Sea Baby' Naval Drones Equipped with Rocket Launchers

Ukraine has equipped some of its naval drones with multiple rocket launching systems and used them to fire at Russian positions in combat, a Ukrainian

Josh O’Brien (Marine Technician) and Annabelle Adams-Beyea (Student, Montana State University) remove Niskin bottles from the CTD rosette prior to a re-deployment. Highly sensitive oxygen sensors were mounted on the CTD rosette which were used to make measurements of the extent of the oxygen minimum zone. "CTD" stands for conductivity, temperature, and depth, and refers to a package of electronic devices used to detect how the conductivity and temperature of water changes relative to depth. Cred

DISCOVERY: New Tech Aids Understanding of the Oxygen Minimum Zone

Using a new technology called a mini trace analyzer insitu logger, or mTail, an international team of scientists on a Schmidt…

Sapura Ônix on its way to Atlanta Field (Credit: Enauta)

Sapura Ônix Heads to Atlanta Field to Install Subsea Equipment

The specialized vessel Sapura Ônix is on its way to Atlanta Field in Santos Basin, offshore Brazil, where it will carry out…

© Dolores Harvey / Adobe Stock

Thailand Hopes Trackers Will Boost Conservation of Endangered Leatherback Turtles

Off the shore of Thailand's resort island of Phuket, marine conservationists have released 11 baby leatherback sea turtles into the Indian Ocean…

Featured Companies

Silicon Sensing Systems Ltd

Silicon Sensing Systems Ltd is a market leader in silicon micro electro-mechanical systems (MEMS) gyroscopes, accelerometers and inertial measurement units, focusing on products delivering high performance, ultra-reliability and affordability. The company has supplied…

NORBIT Subsea

NORBIT SUBSEA designs and develops wideband multibeam sonars for hydrographic applications, forward-looking applications as well as advanced subsea leakage detection. Our solutions are based on the latest in analog and digital signal processing and our products…

Digital Edge Subsea Ltd

A world leader in offshore digital video recording (DVR) + inspection systems. Digital Edge Subsea develops and manufactures DVR products for use throughout the offshore oil and gas industry including diving, remote operated vehicle (ROV) and topside operations.

Advanced Navigation

Advanced Navigation is a global company headquartered in Sydney, Australia. We are one of the most innovative providers of inertial navigation systems, acoustic navigation solutions, and robotics technology. Trusted by many of the world’s leading technology companies…

VideoRay

VideoRay is the largest volume producer of Underwater ROVs (Remotely Operated Vehicles) in the world. Established in 1999, VideoRay has worked with technology and mission partners throughout the world to develop and prove the small ROV tool for a wide range of applications.

Teledyne Marine

The Teledyne Marine Group provides a sea of solutions to the marine industry - please visit our individual companies for more detailed information on Benthos, Blueview, CDL, DG O'Brien, Gavia, Impulse,ODI, Odom Hydrographic, RD Instruments, Reson, TSS and Webb Research
The February 2024 edition of Marine Technology Reporter is focused on Oceanographic topics and technologies.
Read the Magazine Sponsored by

Editorial
Search Marine Technology Jobs

Damage Control Officer- Mixed Work Schedule

● Military Sealift Command ● Norfolk, VA, USA

Steward Cook

● Military Sealift Command

Third Assistant Engineer (D)

● NOAA

Assistant Cook

● Military Sealift Command

Alaska Boat Captain Skagway AK
Post Resume Employers –
Post Jobs
Marine Technology Magazine Cover May 2024 -

Marine Technology Reporter is the world's largest audited subsea industry publication serving the offshore energy, subsea defense and scientific communities.

Subscribe
Marine Technology ENews subscription

Marine Technology ENews is the subsea industry's largest circulation and most authoritative ENews Service, delivered to your Email three times per week

Subscribe for MTR E-news