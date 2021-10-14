Thursday, October 14, 2021
 
ARAS Marine Buys Falcon ROV

Credit: Saab Seaeye

Turkish marine operations company, ARAS Marine, acquired a deep-rated Saab Seaeye Falcon remotely operated vehicle (ROV) to support a wide range of projects in both International and Turkish territorial waters.

ARAS Marine's projects range from marine construction and offshore supply services to seismic research support, emergency response, and salvage and wreck removal.

ARAS’s new 1000m depth-rated Falcon comes equipped with a fiber optic upgrade, manipulator, soft rope cutter, cameras, Tritech sonar, and Applied Acoustics’ USBL system.

According to the ROV manufacturer Saab Seaeye, ARAS can add further systems, such as additional cameras, sensors, tooling, and complex systems typically found on much larger robotic vehicles.

"The ease of adding systems comes from the Falcon’s iCON intelligent distributed control architecture. Module-focused iCON endows each device with its own microprocessor for individual control — a concept that also makes it future-flexible for evolving technologies," Saab Seaeye says.

Per Saab Seaeye, the portable, meter-sized, five-thruster, Falcon ROV is  "the world’s top-selling robot of its class."

"With a reliability record covering over a million hours underwater, including deep tunnel work, the Falcon can remain stable in turbulent waters and strong currents whilst undertaking both robust and precision tasks," the company says.Falcon - Credit: Saab Seaeye

