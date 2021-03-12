 
New Wave Media

March 12, 2021

Minesto, Schneider Electric to Build "Ocean Energy Farms"

Credit: Minesto

Credit: Minesto

Tidal energy developer Minesto said Friday it had signed an agreement with Schneider Electric to work together to develop and build ocean energy farms based on Minesto’s Deep Green technology.

The collaboration between Minesto and Schneider Electric aims at accelerating the commercial roll-out of marine energy to enable the global transition towards net-zero societies, where energy systems that include plannable, renewable energy production are necessary, Minesto said.

"To leverage the value proposition of ocean energy to customers, Minesto and Schneider Electric will engage with lead-users among independent power producers and electric utilities and integrate Schneider Electric’s know-how and products with Minesto’s pioneering tidal and ocean current energy technology," Minesto said.

According to Minesto, projects ranging from smaller microgrid installations to multimegawatt farms will be jointly identified, assessed, and developed, including exploiting the parties' existing pipelines of leads. The collaboration will reach from technical system integration and project management to sales and project finance opportunities, Minesto said.

Dr Martin Edlund, CEO of Minesto said: "We are delighted to join forces with Schneider Electric, a global leader in energy transition and digital transformation. It is for us a strategic partnership that will play a pivotal role in the commercial rollout of the Deep Green technology. Schneider Electric’s global presence, technological edge and expertise in integration of renewable energy production and microgrids will significantly enhance Minesto’s value proposition to customers and renewable energy project investors."

“Beyond this, we will work to use this partnership to establish thought leadership and inform decision-makers on the opportunities and advantages of new complementary renewable energy technologies, not least building completely sustainable energy systems based on predictable baseload power generation from the ocean.“

Gary Lawrence, Power and Grid Segment President at Schneider Electric said: "We look forward to working with Minesto to bring ocean energy into the global renewable energy mix, balancing variable renewables with predictable, renewable baseload. For us it has been of significant importance to enter the marine energy sector together with a partner developing a game-changing technology with both a global market and a potential for energy production at competitive cost of energy."

Earlier this month, Minesto said it had resumed the operations at its DG100 tidal energy powerplant in Vestmannasund, Faroe Islands. 

The work included verification of electricity production together with the utility customer SEV and third-party certifier DNV, making progress in realizing a proposed 10MW site.


Related News

Credit: GAZ-SYSTEMS

GateHouse Maritime's Technology to Protect Baltic Sea Pipeline

Maritime analytics and data company GateHouse Maritime has won a contract with the Polish gas transmission system operator GAZ-SYSTEMS…

Credit: vipaladi/AdobeStock

Strong Offshore Wind Lifts U.S. Maritime, Port, and Logistics Companies

After several false starts, 2021 is the year when the U.S. offshore wind industry begins to realize its potential. This is according to Philip Lewis…

Jens Tommerup / Image Credit: Floating Power Plant

Ex-MHI Vestas Offshore Wind CEO Joins Floating Power Plant

Former CEO of MHI Vestas Offshore Wind, Jens Tommerup, joins the board of the Danish renewable energy technology company…

Fincantieri to Build Two Submarines for Italian Navy for $1.64B

Italy's Fincantieri will sign as prime contractor a contract worth 1.35 billion euros ($1.64 billion) for the construction…

File Photo: Rovco

Rovco in Management Shift as CEO Set to Lead New Robotics firm Vaarst

Rovco, a UK-based provider of ROV services to the offshore energy industry, on Thursday said its CEO would lead a new start-up technology company…

Nina Mahmoudian (center) and her students have developed an underwater glider that can operate silently and in confined spaces, ideal for conducting biology or climate studies without disturbing wildlife. (Purdue University photo/Jared Pike)

Team at Purdue Advances Work on New Glider, ROUGHIE

A team of researchers at Purdue University are working on enhancing glider technology to make the study of the world's waterways…

Featured Companies

VideoRay

VideoRay is the largest volume producer of Underwater ROVs (Remotely Operated Vehicles) in the world. Established in 1999, VideoRay has worked with technology and mission partners throughout the world to develop and prove the small ROV tool for a wide range of applications.

Teledyne Marine

The Teledyne Marine Group provides a sea of solutions to the marine industry - please visit our individual companies for more detailed information on Benthos, Blueview, CDL, DG O'Brien, Gavia, Impulse,ODI, Odom Hydrographic, RD Instruments, Reson, TSS and Webb Research

MetOcean Telematics

MetOcean Telematics, headquartered in Dartmouth, NS, Canada, provides complete end-to-end telematics services, with a focus on niche MetOcean solutions and custom Defence and Security products. A manufacturer of Iridium satellite solutions, drifters, buoys, beacons…

NORBIT Subsea

NORBIT SUBSEA designs and develops wideband multibeam sonars for hydrographic applications, forward-looking applications as well as advanced subsea leakage detection. Our solutions are based on the latest in analog and digital signal processing and our products…

HydroComp, Inc.

Hydrodynamic and propulsion system design tools for naval architecture and the propeller trades – from concept to 3D CAD. Our core mission is providing engineering tools to develop ships, boats, and other marine vehicles – and their propellers – more efficiently and responsibly.

Subsea Asset Location Technologies (SALT) Ltd

SALT deliver marine solutions across a wide range of market sectors, at the core of these solutions is the SonarBell product, an innovative passive sonar reflecting technology developed with the MoD. The SonarBell is now in use across military, offshore and fishing sectors and is deployed around the world.
Marine Technology Reporter takes a deep dive into Oceanography in its February 2021 eMagazine edition, including insights on the GO-BGC Array Project to Monitor Ocean Health.
Read the Magazine Sponsored by

The new profiler simplifying CTD data collection for oceanographers

Hydrographic Edition July 2020
Search Marine Technology Jobs

Assistant Storekeeper

● Military Sealift Command

Sea Grant Great Lakes Transport Extension Educator

● DULUTH, MN, United States

Refrigeration Engineer -

● Military Sealift Command

Cook Baker

● Military Sealift Command

Chief Radio Electronics Technician

● Military Sealift Command
Post Resume Employers –
Post Jobs
Marine Technology Magazine Cover Jan 2021 - Underwater Vehicle Annual

Marine Technology Reporter is the world's largest audited subsea industry publication serving the offshore energy, subsea defense and scientific communities.

Subscribe
Marine Technology ENews subscription

Marine Technology ENews is the subsea industry's largest circulation and most authoritative ENews Service, delivered to your Email three times per week

Subscribe for MTR E-news